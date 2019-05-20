Lisa McKenna and Helena Marsikova of Actian Honored on CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel List

|By Business Wire
|May 20, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lisa McKenna, VP of Channel Partnerships and Business Development at Actian, as well as Helena Marsikova, Partner Marketing Manager at Actian, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.
Lisa McKenna has a successful track record of building and leading channel sales worldwide. Throughout her career, she has been an effective growth strategist by advocating for and actively recruiting a broad range of channel partners, from resellers and distributors to consultancies and integrators. During her time at Actian, she has built a world-class partner program as a means to strategically grow the business. Previously, Lisa worked at IBM and HPE. She is fluent in several languages, with a master’s degree in International Economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
Helena Marsikova is on a mission to transfer all her knowledge and experience in channel marketing, event management, public relations, online marketing and lead generation into strengthening the Actian Partner Program and boosting its partner marketing initiatives. Working closely with Lisa McKenna, Helena has defined the core areas of focus for the company in order to continue growing Actian’s partner base. Born in the Czech Republic, Helena studied English, French, Spanish and Philosophy at the University of West Bohemia in Pilsen. Before joining Actian, Helena worked at Kerio Technologies and GFI Software. This is Helena’s fourth year being honored as one of the CRN’s Women of the Channel.
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to have both Lisa and Helena recognized on this year’s Women of the Channel list,” said Rohit De Souza, CEO and President at Actian. “The passion, leadership and dedication both women bring to Actian has been instrumental to the growth and success of our channel partner program to date. We are dedicated to fostering their continued growth and development as exemplary leaders in the channel, and can’t wait to see what they have in store for 2020.”
The Actian Partner Program brings together some of the industry’s leading technology, consulting and solution providers. To learn more, visit https://www.actian.com/partners/.
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Actian – Activate your Data™
Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management, and industry solutions Actian ensures that business critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses, today and in the future. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.
“Actian” and “Activate your Data” are trademarks of Actian Corporation and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
