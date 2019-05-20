Everbridge CEO Jaime Ellertson Named an EY Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2019 Award Finalist

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications, today announced that CEO Jaime Ellertson has been named by EY as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the New England region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., EY recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while providing transformative technology solutions.

This recognition reinforces Ellertson’s achievements in establishing Everbridge as a leader in the Critical Event Management market. Everbridge’s services are used each day to save lives and keep businesses up and running. The company’s cloud-based platform enables global customers to more rapidly and completely assess threats and determine their potential impact, as well as to speed response. Everbridge provides the situational awareness and organizational clarity for businesses to take proactive actions to, for example, re-route shipments, divert an employee headed into an area of peril, and enable stores to remain stocked, customers served, and staff working safely when a critical event occurs.

“I’m extremely proud of what Everbridge has accomplished since I joined the company as CEO in 2011,” said Jaime Ellertson, chairman and CEO of Everbridge. “During that time, we have scaled the business from a small, privately-held company to a successful public company with over 4,500 enterprise customers leveraging our Critical Event Management solutions to help keep over 200 million employees and citizens safe and their businesses running. And, our team has grown from fewer than 100 employees to over 800 employees across the globe – all focused on our mission of safety and security.”

Under Ellertson’s leadership, Everbridge has rapidly grown into a technology industry leader with a compound annual growth rate of 36% from 2014 to 2018. Ellertson guided the company through a successful initial public offering in 2016. Since that time, he has led Everbridge’s product transformation from a single product to establishing the Critical Event Management (“CEM”) market and the delivery of the Company’s leading CEM suite to increase shareholder return by sevenfold.

Ellertson was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 26, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,500 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Population Alerting, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

