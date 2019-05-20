MicroStrategy Scores Highest in Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

|By Business Wire
|
|May 20, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has recognized the MicroStrategy platform, MicroStrategy 2019™, with the highest product scores across four uses cases in the “Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” report.1
According to Gartner’s findings, MicroStrategy ranks:
- #1 in Agile, Centralized BI Provisioning Use Case, scoring 4.34 (out of 5)
- #1 in Governed Data Discovery Use Case, scoring 4.24 (out of 5)
- #1 in OEM or Embedded BI Use Case, scoring 4.64 (out of 5)
- #1 in Extranet Deployment Use Case, scoring 4.38 (out of 5)
- #2 in Decentralized Analytics Use Case, scoring 4.23 (out of 5)
“The analytics industry is at a crossroads. Self-service analytics tools lack robust data governance and traditional BI applications are unable to support modern business use cases,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We believe that MicroStrategy’s newest platform is the most open and comprehensive solution in the market. MicroStrategy 2019 is designed to address the most demanding use cases and go beyond modern BI to deliver HyperIntelligence™, a new category of analytics that empowers more users across the workforce by delivering intelligence through zero-click experiences. For each organization looking to become a more Intelligent Enterprise™, MicroStrategy 2019 can help accelerate the journey.”
A Recognized Industry Leader
According to Gartner,2 MicroStrategy grew its market share worldwide from 2017 to 2018 for Modern BI Platforms, increasing revenue in that subsegment by 26.3%.
Today’s news is the latest in a line of recent industry recognition for MicroStrategy, including:
- Gartner: Sole Challenger in Gartner’s February 2019 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms
- Dresner: Named a Technology Innovation Leader by Dresner Advisory Services for the Second Consecutive Year
- Ventana: #1 Overall Value Index Leader in Embedded Analytics & Business Intelligence by Ventana Research
- Ventana: #1 Overall Value Index Leader in Mobile Analytics and Business Intelligence by Ventana Research
“In our opinion, this recognition reflects the momentum and excitement we’re seeing from our customers and prospects looking to deliver insights to their workforce with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence applications,” said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and CMO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We make it a priority for our customers to be successful with what we believe is the strongest platform offering in the market. We think it’s time for organizations to test-drive MicroStrategy 2019 and capitalize on the next generation of enterprise intelligence.”
Additional Information
- Read our blog: MicroStrategy Scores Highest in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities Report, Once Again!
- Download a copy of the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report
[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, 14 May 2019.
[2] Gartner, Market Share: Enterprise Application Software, Worldwide, 2018. Neha Gupta, Hai Swinehart, et al., 12 April 2019.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, HyperIntelligence, and Intelligent Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
MSTR-G
