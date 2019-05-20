ams, Ibeo und ZF stellen gemeinsam branchenweit erste Solid-State-LiDAR-Systeme für die Automobilindustrie bereit

|By Business Wire
ams (SIX: AMS), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Hochleistungs-Sensorlösungen, meldete heute den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung zur Zusammenarbeit mit der Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, dem deutschen Spezialisten für LiDAR-Sensortechnologie in Autos, und der ZF Friedrichshafen AG, einem weltweit führenden Technologieunternehmen für Mobilität, um die Solid-State-LiDAR-Technologie beim autonomen Fahren und in anderen Anwendungen voranzubringen. Die drei Unternehmen werden in der Forschung und Entwicklung zusammenarbeiten, damit diese faszinierende Technologie bis 2021 schnell und sicher eingeführt werden kann.
LiDAR ist eine optische Sensortechnologie, die Entfernung und Richtung von Objekten in der Umgebung durch Beleuchtung mit einem Laserstrahl und Auswertung der Reflexion des Objekts misst. Ihre einzigartige Reichweite und Auflösung ergänzen Radar- und Kameralösungen, um das höchst Ziel der Branche für selbstfahrende Autos zu ermöglichen - SAE Level 5* bzw. vollautonomes Fahren.
ams wird Arrays und Treiber mit VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) für Autos bereitstellen, die im Vergleich zu Lichtquellen der Mitbewerber wie Kantenemitter und LED eine überlegene Zuverlässigkeit und Stabilität aufweisen. ams ist das erste Unternehmen, das Solid-State-LiDAR-Beleuchtungslösungen auf den Markt bringt. Bei diesen Lösungen sind keine mechanischen Teile erforderlich, um die Richtung des Lichtstrahls zu steuern, sodass die Zuverlässigkeit verbessert und gleichzeitig Komplexität, Größe, Gewicht und Kosten gesenkt werden. Mit seiner hohen Zuverlässigkeit und seinem kleinen Formfaktor ebnet Solid-State-LiDAR den Weg für einen breiten LiDAR-Einsatz im Automobilbereich.
„LiDAR ist bereits eine Schlüsseltechnologie im Automobilsektor und unsere führenden Produkte werden aktuell von Automobilunternehmen in Europa und in der ganzen Welt eingesetzt. Die Kombination aus unserer Lösungskompetenz und der VCSEL-Technologie von ams wird zum Durchbruch des Solid-State-LiDAR im Automobilbereich führen“, sagte Dr. Ulrich Lages, CEO von Ibeo Automotive Systems.
„Als weltweit führendes Unternehmen für Elektromobilitäts- und autonome Antriebslösungen für die Automobilindustrie leisten unsere globalen Fähigkeiten und unser fundiertes Wissen zur integrierten Sicherheit, Bewegungssteuerung und Digitalisierung einen einzigartigen Beitrag dazu, LiDAR weltweit auf die nächste Stufe zu bringen. Diese Kooperation wird dazu beitragen, dass das sichere autonome Fahren weltweit realisiert werden kann“, sagte Aine Denari, Senior Vice President, Global Electronics ADAS, ZF.
„ams ist das erste Unternehmen, das Solid-State-LiDAR auf den Markt bringt, und eröffnet damit Ibeo und ZF einzigartige Möglichkeiten“, so Alexander Everke, CEO von ams. „Zusammen mit den führenden Lösungen und Integrationsfähigkeiten sowie der langjährigen LiDAR-Erfahrung von Ibeo können wir den Automobilherstellern bei der geforderten einsatzkritischen Zuverlässigkeit für das autonome Fahren eine unübertroffene Lösung anbieten.“
Über ams
ams ist international führend in der Entwicklung und Herstellung von modernen Sensorlösungen. Unsere Mission ist es, die Welt mit Sensorlösungen zu gestalten, und so die nahtlose Verbindung zwischen Mensch und Technologie zu ermöglichen.
Die Hochleistungs-Sensorlösungen von ams werden in Anwendungen eingesetzt, die einen kleinen Formfaktor, niedrigen Stromverbrauch, höchste Empfindlichkeit und Multisensor-Integration erfordern. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Sensorlösungen, Sensor-ICs, Schnittstellen und die damit verbundene Software für die Konsum-, Kommunikations-, Industrie-, Medizintechnik- und Automobilmärkte.
ams mit Hauptsitz in Österreich beschäftigt weltweit rund 9.000 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter und betreut mehr als 8.000 Kunden weltweit. ams ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange börsennotiert (Tickersymbol: AMS). Weitere Informationen über ams unter https://ams.com. Weitere Informationen zu den Solid-State-LiDAR-Beleuchtungslösungen von ams finden Sie unter https://ams.com/LiDAR.
ams ist eine eingetragene Marke der ams AG. Darüber hinaus sind viele unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen eingetragene oder angemeldete Marken der ams Group. Alle anderen hierin genannten Firmen- oder Produktnamen können Marken oder eingetragene Marken ihrer jeweiligen Eigentümer sein. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Informationen sind zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung sachlich korrekt und können ohne Vorankündigung geändert werden.
Über Ibeo
Die Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH hat sich als weltweiter Technologieführer für LiDAR-Sensoren (englisches Akronym für Light Detection And Ranging) sowie die dazugehörigen Produkte und Softwaretools etabliert. Anwendung findet diese Technologie als Sicherheitsassistenzsystem im Auto und im Bereich autonomes Fahren. Ibeo hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, Mobilität neu zu erfinden, indem Fahrzeuge zum kooperativen Partner beim Fahren werden und so der Straßenverkehr noch sicherer wird. Insgesamt sind bei Ibeo an den Standorten Hamburg und Eindhoven, Niederlande, über 350 Mitarbeiter beschäftigt. Seit 2016 ist die Zukunft Ventures GmbH, eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft des Automobilzulieferers ZF Friedrichshafen AG, zu 40 Prozent an der Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH beteiligt. 2018 feierte das Unternehmen sein 20-jähriges Jubiläum.
Weitere Informationen unter: www.ibeo-as.com
Über ZF Friedrichshafen
ZF ist ein weltweit aktiver Technologiekonzern und liefert Systeme für Pkw, Nutzfahrzeugen und Industrietechnik, um Mobilität der nächsten Generation zu ermöglichen. Mit einem umfassenden Technologieportfolio bietet ZF ganzheitliche Lösungen für etablierte Automobilhersteller sowie Mobilitätsanbieter und neu entstehende Unternehmen im Bereich Transport und Mobilität. Ein Schwerpunkt der Weiterentwicklung der ZF-Systeme ist die digitale Vernetzung und Automatisierung. ZF lässt Fahrzeuge sehen, denken und handeln.
Im Jahr 2018 hat ZF einen Umsatz von 36,9 Milliarden Euro erzielt. ZF ist mit 149.000 Mitarbeitern an rund 230 Standorten in 40 Ländern vertreten. Das Unternehmen wendet jährlich mehr als sechs Prozent seines Umsatzes für Forschung und Entwicklung auf.
Weitere Presseinformationen sowie Bildmaterial finden Sie unter: www.zf.com
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
