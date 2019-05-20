Rockland Trust Launches Ad Campaign through the Voice of the Customer

|By Business Wire
Rockland Trust introduced a new fully-integrated advertising campaign portraying the multifaceted lives of its customers from their perspective and how the Bank helps them achieve their goals. The campaign includes advertisements produced for television, print, online and social media, as well as billboard signage.
Each ad tells a story around what a customer is experiencing through their voice. In one of the broadcast advertisements a young woman, who has taken over the business from her father, talks about her plans to open another location for her family’s café. Along with her father, she visits a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer and shares her vision for expansion. The Banking Officer listens to her and offers advice on how to turn her vision into reality.
In another ad, a couple plans their dream to travel during retirement. Realizing they need help, they turn to a Rockland Trust relationship banker who listens and learns about the various aspects of their lives. In the end, the couple is finally able to see themselves visiting all the places they dreamed of. In addition to illustrating the Bank’s focus on offering personal advice, the ads also feature how Rockland Trust’s digital tools assist customers with their financial planning.
“As the Bank ‘Where Each Relationship Matters©,’ we see every customer as an individual with unique goals and needs,” said Jennifer Marino, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Rockland Trust. “Our new ads show how we fit into our customers’ lives and relationships and empower them to achieve their dreams. Regardless of what they’re planning, we have the people, tools, and technology they need to put their plans into action.”
The advertisements were developed by Cramer, a brand experience agency, and used research from Nielsen’s Consumer Neuroscience Division. Nielsen’s expertise was leveraged to create the campaign. During the development phase, ad concepts were formulated using neuroscience to understand viewers’ emotional engagement with the ads and to gauge their memory activation, which indicates the strength of their connections to the ads and the brand, resulting in the intent to take action.
“It’s always a pleasure to work with people who have a clear vision for who and what their brand represents,” said Scott Palmer, Managing Director at Cramer. “While the connection between customers and the Bank is a common thread throughout the campaign, we never lost sight of the importance of telling the customer’s stories on a personal scale. As an agency who also values the connections and relationships between our people and the community around us, we are very proud of the work we were able to produce together.”
Listening to customer feedback to inform decision-making and enhance the customer experience has long been the key element in Rockland Trust’s relationship-based style of banking. For example, in 2016 the Bank introduced Rockland Connects, an online customer community where opinions and suggestions are shared to help identify opportunities to strengthen the Bank’s services and products to meet customer needs. Rockland Trust’s relationship-centric approach to banking has been recognized with numerous accolades from respected third parties, including J.D. Power and Associate’s U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and inclusion on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks 2019 list and Global Finance’s Best US Regional Banks 2019 list.
Complementing Rockland Trust’s focus on fostering relationships is its suite of digital banking services which includes the Bank’s recently launched online account opening platform that enables customers to open business and consumer deposit accounts in five minutes or less. The services also include online and mobile banking for consumers and businesses with fingerprint and face ID login, easy alert notification capability, SecurLOCKTM which allows customers to control their debit card from their mobile phone, text banking, electronic bill payment services, as well as mobile deposit capabilities. In addition, the Bank offers mobile wallet access with Apple Pay®, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; and CardSwap, which allows customers to update all in one click their payment information for the services they use.
About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.
