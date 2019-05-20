Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Takes Winner’s Circle with High Performance Additive Manufacturing from Stratasys

|By Business Wire
Adding a new page to its high-performance, additive manufacturing playbook, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today inked an agreement with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – one of the premier competitors in the NTT IndyCar Series. The team is leveraging Stratasys’ Fortus® 450mc™ 3D Printer – capable of printing carbon fiber-reinforced FDM Nylon 12™ – and F370™ 3D Printer as key pieces of its manufacturing process.
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports is part of an elite group of professional racing teams empowered by Stratasys 3D printing to raise their level of competition (Photo: Business Wire)
Arrow SPM is part of an elite group of professional racing teams empowered by Stratasys’ additive manufacturing. Integrating 3D printing technology to raise the level of competition, these customers maximize Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM®) technology to match the extreme demands of high-performance environments. Stratasys’ engineering-grade 3D printers and materials are ideal for building advanced conceptual models, functional prototypes, manufacturing tools and production parts.
The Fortus 450mc 3D Printer offers FDM Nylon 12™ Carbon Fiber and ASA materials. This technology is aimed at creating functional prototypes, product components, and rugged tooling that match demands for strength and stiffness of carbon-filled composite material. The F370 3D Printer is part of the award-winning F123™ Series – the world’s most reliable and accessible industrial-grade 3D printers. With unmatched ease-of-use, the solution delivers supreme accuracy and engineering-grade, repeatable production.
“Competitive racing is the ideal test track to demonstrate the power of FDM technology. At Stratasys, we provide the industry’s only tested solutions that win in high-requirement environments – again and again,” said Pat Carey, Senior Vice President at Stratasys. “And as racing teams consistently push the boundaries of innovation, the larger automotive and aerospace industries are taking notice. We’re pleased to prove the repeatability and reliability of our additive manufacturing solutions alongside a great partner like Arrow Schmidt Peterson.”
For almost 20 years, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has driven a winning record in IndyCar. Boasting 70+ wins, 70 pole positions, and seven championships in Indy Lights – the team also found success in IndyCar with seven wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and three top-five finishes in the championship points standings.
“At our core, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports is committed to being the best – anytime the best is required. We’re not just aiming to win IndyCar championships and Indianapolis 500s, but sustaining excellence, from design all the way to final part production,” said Jon Flack, President, Arrow SPM. “Stratasys is an elite partner, allowing us to transform typical manufacturing processes with 3D printing by learning on race day and implementing by the following weekend. We’re confident this collaboration will not only prove out in the shop – but produce wins on the track.”
Visitors can learn more at RAPID + TCT at on Stratasys’ Booth (No. 1201). For more information on Stratasys’ advanced 3D printing solutions for high-performance environments, please visit our Fortus 380mc and Fortus 450mc pages or Stratasys’ F123 3D Printer site.
About Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, along with major support from Arrow Electronics which has partnered with the organization since 2015, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (Arrow SPM) currently competes in the NTT IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights Series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship titles, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with six wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and five poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings. For more information, please visit spmindycar.com.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.
Stratasys, the Stratasys signet, FDM, Fortus, F370, F123, FDM Nylon 12, and 450mc are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
