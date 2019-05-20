Nutanix for DevOps | @KubeSUMMIT @Nutanix #Nutanix #CloudNative #DevOps #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Liz McMillan
Nutanix for DevOps: Agility from Technology
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundation of software-defined infrastructure, Nutanix has rapidly expanded into full application lifecycle management across any infrastructure or cloud .Join us as we delve into how the Nutanix Developer Stack makes it easy to build hybrid cloud applications by weaving DBaaS, micro segmentation, event driven lifecycle operations, and both financial and cloud governance together into a single unified stack.
Speaker Bio:
Chris Brown is a Technical Marketing Manager at Nutanix. He has 8 years of IT experience, with the majority of that time being spent in technical support. Currently he is focused on DevOps, Cloud usage and application automation. His goal is to help customers and partners better understand how the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS actually works, and how this can benefit companies, no matter where they are on their cloud journey. Prior to Nutanix Chris worked at Cisco, supporting the UCS and Nexus1000v.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
The Most Popular 20 Cloud-Native, Serverless and Kubernetes Speakers and Sessions at ServerlessSUMMIT Silicon Valley
Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:
AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand
IBM Kubernetes Presentation:
Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski
Rapidvalue Solutions Session:
Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin
Intel Kubernetes Session:
How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi
Microsoft Azure Track:
Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas
Microsoft Azure Track:
Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel
jFrog Kubernetes Session:
Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter
Platform9 Kubernetes Session:
Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti
Data Theorem Session:
Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley
SUSE Serverless Track:
OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader
Capgemini Serverless Session:
Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff
WSO2 Kubernetes Session:
Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana
Buoyant Linkerd Session:
Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
» CloudEXPO
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
» FinTechEXPO Blockchain
» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation
» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence
» Big Data | Analytics
» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities
» Mobility | Security
» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics
