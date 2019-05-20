ThreatQuotient Expands Integration with MITRE ATT&CK Framework to Offer Full Support for Customers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 20, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced that the ThreatQ™ integration with MITRE ATT&CK™ now includes support for PRE-ATT&CK and Mobile. Together with Enterprise ATT&CK, the three-pronged framework creates an end-to-end attack chain that examines and assesses an adversaries’ actions. Since first integrating with MITRE ATT&CK in early 2018, ThreatQuotient has helped customers integrate the framework in their workflows to achieve a holistic view of their organization’s specific attack vectors and what needs to be done to effectively defend against adversaries.
Attacks are happening with increasing velocity, and the average cost of a data breach has risen to $3.86 million, according to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon. As more organizations begin to accept the likelihood that they will be breached, the security industry is placing greater emphasis on technologies, tools and processes to accelerate detection and response. However, this is not always done with collaboration in mind. When combined, the ThreatQ platform and MITRE ATT&CK framework enables expansive and shared understanding across teams and technologies, allowing faster response when an event occurs.
“Every organization can derive value from the MITRE ATT&CK framework to measure, improve and extend the capabilities of their security operations. To yield the greatest success, security teams should use the framework to have a complete understanding of what they are trying to protect against,” says Ryan Trost, CTO & Co-founder at ThreatQuotient. “Whether mapping the attack tactics or techniques against your defenses to more accurately assess your risk posture; connecting active adversaries to their own respective TTPs to ensure internal battle cards are accurate and distributed; or simply gauging your organization’s higher probability threat risk areas and providing your red team better ‘real world’ objectives ThreatQ’s integration of the ATT&CK framework provides teams an out-of-the-box capability. As an organization’s capacity to use ATT&CK data evolves, the ability to dig deeper into the framework will allow a company to gain even greater value...but at their own pace. This is great for the industry and will hopefully play a cornerstone role as organizations defend themselves against attacks.”
“The MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base provides a common language for the cybersecurity community to use when describing adversary behaviors,” said Katie Nickels, MITRE ATT&CK Threat Intelligence Lead. “We continue to be inspired by the ways the entire community is using ATT&CK to improve their defenses.”
ThreatQuotient has long believed that the ability to accelerate security operations starts with having a thorough and proactive understanding of the actors, campaigns and TTPs targeting an organization. There are three main ways an organization can use the integration of ThreatQ and MITRE ATT&CK to their advantage:
-
Reference and Data Enrichment
Aggregate data from the framework into ThreatQ and search for adversary profiles to answer questions like: Who is this adversary? What techniques and tactics are they using? What mitigations can I apply? Security analysts can use the data from the framework as a detailed source of reference to manually enrich their analysis of events and alerts, inform their investigations and determine the best actions to take depending on relevance and sightings within their environment.
-
Indicator or Event-Driven Response
Use ThreatQ to correlate data from the ATT&CK framework with incidents and associated indicators from inside the organization’s environment. Security analysts can then automatically prioritize based on relevance to their organization and determine high-risk indicators of compromise (IOCs) to investigate. With the ability to use ATT&CK data in a more simple and automated manner, security teams can investigate and respond to incidents and execute appropriate courses of action for more effective detection and more efficient threat hunting.
-
Proactive Tactic or Technique-Driven Threat Hunting
Pivot from searching for indicators to taking advantage of the full breadth of ATT&CK data. Threat hunting teams can take a proactive approach, beginning with the organization’s risk profile, mapping those risks to specific adversaries and their tactics, drilling down to techniques those adversaries are using and then investigating if related data have been identified in the environment. For example, they may be concerned with APT28 and can quickly answer questions including: What techniques do they apply? Have I seen potential IOCs or possible related system events in my organization? Are my endpoint technologies detecting those techniques?
ThreatQuotient’s Neal Humphrey, Threat Intelligence Engineer Director, North America, will host a webinar on May 22, 2019 at 2:00pmET to discuss best practices for applying the MITRE ATT&CK framework effectively and making it actionable. Registration and more information about the webinar, Combating Trisis with MITRE ATT&CK Framework, can be found here.
About ThreatQuotient
ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations through a threat-centric platform. By integrating an organization’s existing processes and technologies into a single security architecture, ThreatQuotient accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools, supporting multiple uses cases including incident response, threat hunting, and serving as a threat intelligence platform. Through automation, prioritization and visualization, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise and highlight top priority threats to provide greater focus and decision support for limited resources. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005032/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225