Vonage Wins 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Awards

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 20, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that integrated media company TMC, has awarded the Company a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for two of its leading services - cloud-native unified communications solution, Vonage Business Cloud (VBC), and Conversation Analyzer on Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution.
The flagship Vonage Business Cloud solution leverages unified communications and communications APIs (such as voice, video, SMS and chat), empowering businesses with tools for rich messaging, increased mobility, network optimization and video collaboration. VBC drives productivity and efficiency in the public cloud, integrating seamlessly with CRM’s and business productivity tools, from any device, all while providing better employee and customer experiences.
Vonage has also built innovative features and functionality on top of the VBC platform, including seamless transition between a Desktop App and Mobile App to enable employees to work virtually anywhere; Vee, a virtual customer assistant chatbot to aid customers in managing their account services via simple natural language; VonageFlow, a proprietary workstream collaboration solution; and Business Inbox, which allows messages sent and received in messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, to be organized in one unified inbox with the ability to respond in real-time without toggling between screens.
Vonage also received the recognition for Conversation Analyzer, its NewVoiceMedia (NVM) software’s powerful, integrated speech analytics solution. It uses speech-to-text to transcribe calls and deliver intelligent content categorization for instant insight into common themes, as well as data visualization for quick analysis and understanding of the successes and challenges in every conversation. When combined with interaction data from CRM software, businesses can refine how to boost their successes and manage challenges more efficiently.
Additionally, Conversation Analyzer is integrated with Salesforce Einstein Analytics, enabling businesses to gain AI-driven insights on customer conversations and then take action within Salesforce.
“We are delighted to have won the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award from TMC for our Conversation Analyzer solution,” says Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. “We truly believe that any great conversation is based on an emotional connection, and Conversation Analyzer gives businesses more of the story. Our goal is to give our customers an opportunity to see beyond words in a script and find insights to build richer, more engaged relationships with prospects and customers.
Mr. Patel continued, “Similarly, with Vonage Business Cloud, we are uniquely positioned to provide fully-integrated voice, messaging, SMS, team collaboration, and video, which results in better conversational experiences for both employees and customers.
Mr. Patel added, “This acknowledgement reaffirms our determination to build innovative products that allow for seamless transitions between channels, integration of internal and external communications, and meaningful, emotive, and great conversations.”
“I am honored to recognize Vonage with two 2019 Product of the Year Awards for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Vonage Business Cloud platform and NVM Solution’s Conversation Analyzer have proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Vonage.”
The winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.
- ENDS -
About Vonage
Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we’ve embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage’s fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.
Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment with 99.999% platform uptime, this award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.
Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005045/en/
