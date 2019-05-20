Airship Bolsters its Senior Leadership Team for Accelerated Global Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 20, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Customer engagement company Airship today announced four senior leadership appointments including Dale Flores as vice president of sales Americas, Neil Gariepy as vice president of infrastructure and security, David King Harris as vice president of sales EMEA, and Jeff Winsor as vice president of technology services.
Dale Flores will lead the rapid expansion of Airship’s Americas sales organization, growing solution adoption to generate greater business value for customers throughout the region. Flores brings two decades of global SaaS sales and customer success management experience to Airship, including over 14 years leading sales teams at Silverpop and IBM. Most recently, Flores was head of customer success at digital customer experience company Clicktale.
Neil Gariepy will lead Airship’s customer engineering, infrastructure and security teams, with responsibility for expanding Airship’s infrastructure globally while further optimizing its cost, performance and security. Gariepy brings 20 years of experience in leading engineering, security and infrastructure operations for SaaS companies, including 16 years leading world-class cloud applications and infrastructure processes for NetSuite. Most recently, Neil was vice president of engineering and information security at Percolate, an enterprise content management company.
David King Harris will lead Airship’s EMEA sales organization directing regional growth from the company’s new London office in Southwark and its locations in France and Germany. King-Harris brings nearly a decade of sales leadership experience driving European business objectives for martech companies including Lyris, Silverpop, IBM and, most recently, Movable Ink as regional vice president sales EMEA. Prior to that, King-Harris founded a project management company at 18 years old, which he led for eight years before acquisition.
An Airship veteran, Jeff Winsor has been promoted to the role of vice president of technology services where he will lead Airship’s program management, technical documentation and quality assurance teams. Winsor brings more than 25 years of experience in leading engineering teams and project management, including six years leading Airship’s program management function that spanned leadership of several different technical teams. Prior to Airship, Winsor held executive level roles at Tektronix, Read-Rite Corporation and Flexstar Technology.
These leadership appointments follow the unveiling of Airship’s new brand last month, conveying its dramatic growth in engagement solutions spanning any digital channel and its pivotal role in fueling customer-centric digital transformation initiatives for world-leading brands. Earlier this year, the company acquired Accengage to form the world’s largest mobile customer engagement company and solidify its global market dominance.
“By any measure or independent evaluation, Airship leads the market it pioneered 10 years ago—-and it’s due to the hundreds of Airshippers innovating and delivering business solutions to customers everyday,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “Dale, Neil, David and Jeff bring an incredible set of leadership skills to further refine and scale our teams, technology and expertise to best serve Airship’s expanding global customer base.”
About Airship
Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.
Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.
Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005149/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225