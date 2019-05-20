Neustar and JCDecaux North America Partner to Bring Mobile Location Intelligence to Digital and Analog Out-of-Home Advertisers

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Neustar®, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services and the leader in trusted customer identity and marketing analytics solutions for Fortune 500 brands, and JCDecaux North America, Inc., the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, today announced a partnership to bring advanced mobile location intelligence to modern digital and analog Out-of-Home advertisers. Neustar’s trusted customer identity solutions offer a single source of robust, person-based data that has been securely pseudonymized to protect consumer privacy.
This announcement expands on the companies’ initial partnership in 2017.
Currently, Neustar and JCDecaux North America analyze outdoor advertising assets against audience data via Neustar’s audience intelligence platform, ElementOne. Now, ElementOne will also provide JCDecaux North America with location data derived from geospatial mapping capabilities to understand foot traffic and measure audiences in geographic areas like airports, malls, retail locations, designated market areas (DMAs), and ZIP Codes.
“Combining the power of programmatic and location-based data with the delivery of physical advertising is essential for today’s quickly evolving Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) vertical,” said Neustar General Manager of Customer Intelligence Hyune Hand. “Expanding our relationship with JCDecaux North America enables them to effectively and intelligently sell DOOH media by obtaining, analyzing, and activating upon exclusive location-based insights, while providing unrivaled intelligence surrounding these consumer audiences through Neustar’s identity resolution offering.”
By including its geospatial intelligence natively into the ElementOne Platform, Neustar enables agencies, brands, and media owners to leverage mobile location data in a privacy-compliant way to drive insights and to buy and sell audiences based on observed in-market behavior. This analysis is aggregated to a group level and pseudonymized, allowing for powerful insights and activation but preserving privacy.
Now brands, publishers and advertisers can leverage location-based insights to:
- Visualize mobile signal density of an audience, location, or custom geo-fenced area to determine your ideal target markets;
- Develop comprehensive audience profiles by connecting pseudonymized location signals to a broad range of demographic and psychographic variables;
- Analyze audience foot traffic patterns, daily commutes, and daytime/nighttime population data to determine peaks or lulls in transitory tendencies;
- Improve campaign efficacy by engaging audiences with personalized messages and promotions based on their attitudes, lifestyles, and purchase behaviors;
- Geo-fence a custom polygon around a competitor’s locations to identify opportunities for engaging interested potential audiences with custom offers;
- Measure campaign efficacy by connecting the dots between a DOOH asset and digital marketing campaigns.
“Neustar brings best-in-class identity data and audience profiling capabilities, as well as the best combination of platform tools, to help us get the most for our Out-of-Home inventory, which we make available to our advertiser partners,” said JCDecaux Co-Chief Executive Officer Jean-Luc Decaux.
Neustar’s ElementOne platform combines customer data with consumer demographics and behavioral data to create audience groups that are unique to a business, channel, and product, so that marketers can target with granularity or at scale. ElementOne enables businesses to access more than 20,000 audience profiles, ranging from psychographic and behavioral attributes to attitudes, preferences, buying patterns, interests, media usage, and more.
With ElementOne integrated into Neustar’s Identity Data Management Platform (Identity DMP), marketers can now identify audiences based on observations in the physical world and activate directly online, or, via this expanded partnership with JCDecaux, directly to Out-of-Home advertising. No matter the channel, Neustar always leverages Privacy by Design principles and ensures full compliance with applicable privacy laws.
About Neustar
Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard, and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places, and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate, and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.
About JCDecaux North America
JCDecaux North America, Inc. is part of JCDecaux Out-of-Home Media Group, an international media and communications company founded in 1964. JCDecaux is the number one outdoor advertising specialist in the world, as well as the market leader in Europe and in Asia Pacific. As the inventor of the "street furniture" concept in 1964, the JCDecaux Group is one of only two companies worldwide to focus exclusively on outdoor advertising and develop activities in all three segments: street furniture, billboard, and transport advertising.
JCDecaux is number one worldwide for street furniture, number one worldwide in transport, number one in Europe for billboard advertising, and number one worldwide for airport advertising with concessions in more than 210 airports. The Group has operations in 80+ countries with a presence in 4,031 cities, reaching over 410+ million people daily worldwide.
