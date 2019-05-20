Global Digital Twin & Teleoperations Market 2019-2024 - 78% of Industrials Plan to Leverage Digital Twin and/or Teleoperations within their Business by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
The "Digital Twin and Teleoperations Market by Technology, Solutions, Segments (Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates Digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twinning product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering Digital twinning in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.
This research also evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of Digital Twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.
Select Report Findings
- Up to 85% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digit twinning capability by 2024
- Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT application enablement by 2024
- Over 92% of software player recognize the need for IoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality
- Nearly 27% of executives across a broad spectrum of industrial verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and 78% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2024
Digital twinning refers to mapping the physical world to the digital world in which Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical object or asset. The digital twin of a physical object can provide information about the asset such as its physical state and disposition. Accordingly, digital twins represent a form of physical-to-cyber convergence.
Digital twin solutions can be leveraged for many purposes ranging from design and simulations for production to observation and control in an operational environment. Digital twin systems also rely upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) for machine-based learning, analytics, and other AI-based, data-oriented processes. Accordingly, digital twin solutions are a good example of the power of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) as they leverage the convergence of AI and IoT.
Digital Twin Technology
Digital twin technology represents software that replicates physical machines enabling remote control and operation. Digital twinning enables a cyber object to replicate a real thing in both form and function, allowing control of real things (e.g. things in the real world such as a piece of equipment) by manipulating digital objects in a software-constructed world.
The three primary scenarios for digital twin technology include:
- IoT Virtual-to-Real (V2R): Scenario in which virtual objects that can be provisioned and administered to interface with real objects, which will be necessary for many purposes, including monitoring and control.
- IoT Real-to-Virtual (R2V): Scenario in which real-objects provide feedback, alerts, and even control of virtual objects (software programs via Software Defined Networks) and platforms (hardware and software put in place to orchestrate IoT networks and assets).
- IoT Virtual-to-Virtual (V2V): Scenario in which virtual objects are involved in simulation and testing for IoT networks, including end-nodes and assets. IoT is new, and potentially dangerous (e.g. control and security issues), necessitating platforms for IoT V2V.
The above scenarios will be employed singularly and in combination across different industry verticals in accordance with their overall IoT operational readiness as well as physical-to-cyber integration on a product-by-product and/or service-by-service basis. IoT enabled digital twin technology will facilitate dramatic changes in a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and industrial products and services. Impacted areas cover a wide range including everything from marketing and advertising to operations and product lifecycle management.
Teleoperations Technology
Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various IoT technologies.
Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.
Digital Twin and Teleoperation Solutions
There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on the part, product, process, and system twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control. Digital twinning can be very useful for modeling and simulations of new systems such as IoT enabled process automation. For example, it may be leveraged to allow management to become more familiar and comfortable with IoT based apps for enterprise and industrial solutions.
Advanced IoT systems will utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will drive a market need for IoT identity management, authentication, and authorization. Due in part to the need to pull many different resources together, we see a developing Digital Twinning as a Service (DTaaS) marketplace. DTaaS solutions will be leveraged for many purposes including design, operations management, systems optimization, and more.
Report Benefits
- Digital Twin forecasts 2019-2024
- Understand the different types of Digital Twinning
- Identify market challenges and opportunities for digital twinning
- Understand the role of digital twinning in development, simulations and PLM
- Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things
- Understand how virtual reality will support digital twinning and vice versa for advanced simulations and control
Digital Twins Market Sizing and Solution Outlook
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Supporting Technologies
4 Digital Twin Product & Service Ecosystem
5 IoT Digital Twinning Market Forecast 2019-2024
6 Vendor Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
3. Automation & Robotics in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
4. Teleoperation & Telerobotics
5. Role of Teleoperation & Telerobotics in Automation
6. Impact of Teleoperation & Telerobotics
7. Teleoperation & Telerobotics in Edge Networks
8. Teleoperation & Telerobotics Market Analysis & Forecasts
9. Conclusions & Recommendations
10. Appendix: Digital Twin Product & Service Ecosystem
Companies Mentioned
- Allerin
- Altair
- Amazon Web Services
- ANSYS
- Aucotec
- Autodesk
- Bosch
- CADFEM
- CoSMo Company S.A.S.
- Dassault Systmes
- DNV GL
- Feinguss Blank
- GE
- HP
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Prodea
- PTC
- SAP
- Siemens
- Sight Machine
- TIBCO Software
- Toshiba
- Virtalis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ch9hz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005423/en/
