New Lutron Aurora® Smart Bulb Dimmer Locks Toggle-Style Light Switch into Place, Keeping Philips Hue Smart Lighting “Always Ready”

Smart bulb users lose control of their smart lighting when a light switch is accidentally turned off. To help prevent this from happening, Lutron is introducing the Aurora smart bulb dimmer, a wireless, battery-powered dimmer that can be mounted directly over a toggle switch, keeping Signify’s Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures ready for use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005431/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The intuitive, familiar style of the Lutron Aurora dimmer allows any family member or guest in your home to control your Philips Hue lights easily. Simply touch the Aurora dimmer to turn your Hue lights on or off and turn the knob to brighten or dim the lights.

“Lutron is pleased to join the Philips Hue ‘Friends of Hue’ program and offer this unique, wall-mounted smart lighting control that enriches the Hue experience,” said Matt Swatsky, Vice President, Residential Mid-Market Business at Lutron. “Lutron prides itself on aligning with global, best-in-class companies like Signify to improve and evolve the lighting experience. Together, Lutron and Signify are addressing smart bulb user feedback with an attractive and practical solution that locks toggle switches in place to keep smart bulbs ready, while providing an additional point of control. The Aurora dimmer simplifies the use of Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures for everyone in the home.”

Easy Installation and “Always Ready”

The completely wire-free Lutron Aurora dimmer can be installed easily over toggle switches in just two minutes. A dimmer mounting base “locks” your existing toggle switch in the on/up position to help prevent it from being accidentally turned off.

The round knob dimmer snaps directly onto the mounting base, and provides wireless, local control of your Philips Hue smart bulbs and fixtures. The Aurora dimmer is perfect for times when it’s less convenient to use the Philips Hue app to adjust your lights.

And, there’s no need to worry about Wi-Fi outages. Just like the Philips Hue system, the Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer operates via Zigbee technology. You can still control your Hue lights with the Aurora dimmer even if the Wi-Fi goes down.

“The Lutron Aurora dimmer is the perfect complement to the Philips Hue system – it offers yet another convenient and familiar way for you to control and enjoy what our smart lighting can do. It also blends in well with any interior design style,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Home Systems and Luminaires at Signify. “With Lutron as our new ‘Friend of Hue’, we’re continuing to deliver on our promise of making smart lighting even more accessible to anyone in the home.”

The Lutron Aurora dimmer, available in white, can now be pre-ordered on MeetHue.com, and is expected to ship in June. The Aurora dimmer will also be available for purchase on Amazon.com and in-store and online at Apple, Best Buy and The Home Depot soon.

Lutron and Aurora are trademarks of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Zigbee is a trademark of the Zigbee Alliance.

About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com)

Founded in 1961, lighting and shading control leader Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to smart lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company’s early inventions— including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron’s founder, Joel Spira—are now at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 29,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the world’s leading smart lighting system for the home. It includes bulbs, strips, spots, lamps, sensors and controls. The system is transforming how light is used in and around the home to create immersive entertainment experiences, light their moments and help provide peace of mind.

Since the launch of Philips Hue in October 2012, Signify has encouraged other companies to develop devices, apps and systems that interoperate with the system. From third-party apps and wearable technology, to Internet services and connected home products, Philips Hue goes beyond illumination to provide more than just light – to deliver new experiences where the only limit is your imagination.

Under the Friends of Hue partnership program, participating companies have products, applications and platforms tested and certified as being able to integrate with Philips Hue to deliver a quality and seamless new lighting experience. The program is also open to luminaires manufacturers, so they can build and market products integrating Philips Hue technology and provide choice and a consistent lighting experience to customers. For more information, please visit www.meethue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005431/en/