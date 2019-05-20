At Lightfair International 2019, Osram Demonstrates its Innovative Technologies Designed to Improve Quality of Life in a Connected World

|By Business Wire
Osram, a global high-tech lighting company, returns to Lightfair International (LFI) in 2019 to highlight a range of technologies using visible and invisible light to improve quality of life. Osram’s continued transformation into a high-tech photonics company focuses on four strategic application fields: Mobility, Safety and Security, Connection, and Well-Being and Health. LFI, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as one of the world’s lighting tech leaders, Osram is one of just eight companies that has been exhibiting at LFI each year since the show’s inception in 1989. Osram will be in Booth #1701 at LFI, May 21-23, 2019, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Penn.
OSRAM Photos Photo on left, clockwise from Top Right: Newly launched ProPoint Vista, ProPoint Linear, ProPoint Sconce, ProPoint Pixel, and previously launched ProPoint Wall Washer. Right: Osram’s Osconiq S3030 QD mid-power LED is the company’s first Quantum Dot LED. (Photo: Business Wire)
Osram’s new products and announcements at LFI include:
-
Osram’s Traxon
e:cue will feature a broad range of new and innovative connected
lighting solutions, including the below extensions to its ProPoint
Family:
- The ProPoint Linear brings flexibility to graze lighting applications with a variety of output, size and color offerings. Its efficient design allows for easy concealed placement, allowing the architecture to be the focus. Smooth color mixing works seamlessly with other ProPoint family luminaires to deliver limitless possibilities. Available in 1-foot and 4-foot lengths, at 8W or 12W per foot, and comes in three standard finishes: Gray, Black or White.
- The ProPoint Vista is Traxon’s most powerful Dynamic Lighting luminaire. It is available in 200W and 400W sizes and is ideal for high-rise and tower illumination. Your choice of full color RGBW, Dynamic White, Static White, and Static Color combines with a native 3 degree optic and many spread lens variations for precise lighting control. Available in three standard finishes: Grey, Black or White.
- The ProPoint Pixel is a high-brightness, single-pixel luminaire for facade accents, beacon lighting and media applications. RGBW, Dynamic White, and a variety of static colors combine with several diffusion options to create an extensive array of facade lighting possibilities.
- The ProPoint Sconce offers a tight, controlled grazing solution to exterior applications where the light source will be visible. The sleek design works in both traditional and contemporary architectural environments. Available in three sizes and both static white and static color options. The ProPoint Sconce will be on display in the Traxon Suite at LFI. Media appointments required.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors will introduce its first Quantum Dot (QD) LED: Osconiq S3030 QD. The mid-power LED was designed for area lighting and downlight applications. QDs are nanometer-sized semiconductor particles, which are about 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. When blue LED light hits the nanoparticles, they emit different wavelengths of light depending on the size of the QDs. For example, QDs three nanometers in size produce green light, while particles seven nanometers in size emit red light. With Osram’s QD technology, outstanding efficiency values are possible, even with high color rendering indexes (CRI).
- Osram’s Digital Lumens will demonstrate its new RLE intelligent LED fixture featuring socketed intelligence and an interchangeable, upgradeable smart sensor. All Digital Lumens intelligent LED fixtures feature embedded sensors that enable customization and automation of advanced lighting controls to deliver up to 90 percent in lighting-related energy savings, as well as instrument facilities for the IIoT and the opportunity to unlock new value through environmental and utility monitoring, power metering and more. The RLE intelligent LED fixture delivers the same efficiency, control and flexibility; it also features Bluetooth technology for location-based solutions, and reimagines the Industrial IoT through a unique design that allows users to immediately capture the benefits of intelligent LED lighting while ensuring compatibility with Digital Lumens’ growing suite of SiteWorx IIoT solutions for the lifetime of the fixture.
-
With an emphasis on Osram’s strategic fields of Connection and
Well-Being and Health, Osram
Digital Systems will showcase End-to-End Smart Building IoT
solutions as well as a Digital Tunable White System:
- End-to-End Smart Building IoT Solutions include the SensiLUM Wireless Integrated Sensor, Optotronic LED Drivers with DEXAL® Technology, and ENCELIUM® Extend Light Management System. Digital Systems is also expanding its offerings to end-customers through new partnerships, including Rifiniti and most recently Facility Solutions Group (FSG). FSG is a leader in building technology system design, integration, installation and managed services and will offer turnkey smart building IoT solutions that combine the ENCELIUM LMS with a lighting package that includes fixture-integrated sensor and control components by Osram, as well as lighting system installation and managed services to the commercial, industrial and retail industries.
- The Digital Tunable White (TW) System is DALI-based and is designed for human centric lighting (HCL) applications in educational, commercial office and healthcare settings. The system consists of an OPTOTRONIC® Tunable White two-channel Programmable LED Driver, OSRAM Tunable White Wallstation, PrevaLED® Tunable White Light Engine, and optional OSRAM Control Power Pack.
And with an emphasis on how Connection enhances Well-Being and Health, LED Engin will showcase its LuxiTune™ light engine paired with Osram’s Lightelligence IoT platform. The interoperability of these two Osram products demonstrates the benefits of a user-friendly light management interface and cloud connectivity for human centric lighting applications. It offers data-driven services for managing and customizing the dynamic lighting experience. Benefits include the real-time ability to collect, monitor and analyze tunable white luminaire data over the cloud, and the ability to commission, schedule and create light recipes based on application, location, occupancy and user needs.
These products and more will be featured in the Osram Booth #1701 at LFI.
For more information, visit www.osram.us.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA
OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
OSRAM is a registered trademark of OSRAM GmbH.
ENCELIUM is a registered trademark of OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc.
All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005214/en/
