JLL and GameWorks Align to Expand Entertainment Concept and Esports Lounges Nationwide

By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, announced today the Company will align with GameWorks, Inc., a full entertainment and dining experience for millennials, teens and families, to expand its concept nationwide. Currently, GameWorks operates seven entertainment centers in seven states. Averaging 20,000-30,000 square feet, each facility boasts an esports lounge, large arcade gaming floor and its store-within-a-store, Modern American branded restaurant concept, The Works Kitchen at GameWorks. Some locations feature other entertainment options such as virtual reality experiences and laser tag.
GameWorks is planning to bring its integrated and exciting entertainment concept and esports lounges to an increasing number of U.S. cities. Partnering with JLL will help identify strategic locations ripe for its demographic and concept. JLL’s Scott Wetzel and Joe Bevan are overseeing site selection and transaction services for GameWorks.
“Over the past several months, we have been bolstering our offering across all our venues, particularly in the esports realm and subsequently emerged among the nation’s most influential and largest esports players. We are a destination venue with a built-in, growth demographic. Our goal with our expansion plans is to open large locations in key cities, each with full-service, high-tech, high-touch lounges and further strengthen our leadership position in an explosive market that continues to boom. GameWorks is right there with an esports experience that brings players and spectators the experience they demand. We look forward to working with JLL to expand our footprint throughout the country,” explained GameWorks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philip N. Kaplan.
Wetzel added: "We are working with GameWorks’ executives to identify key markets, submarkets and neighborhoods to expand into and meet the goals of the company. As the retail industry evolves, experiential entertainment venues continue to be a vital draw for shopping centers, retail corridors and the overall community. GameWorks is the ideal complement for retailers looking to drive customer traffic.”
About GameWorks, Inc.
GameWorks, Inc. offers a full entertainment and dining experience for millennials, teens and families, from seven locations nationwide, including those in Virginia – Chesapeake, Denver – Northfield/Stapleton, Las Vegas – Town Square, Minneapolis – Mall of America, Cincinnati – Newport on the Levee (Ky.), Chicago – Schaumburg and Seattle – Downtown. Each action-packed location ranges, on average, from between 20-30,000 square feet and features approximately 140 of the most popular arcade and video games.
GameWorks is recognized nationally for its esports emphasis. All venues feature modern, high-tech and high-touch esports lounges. GameWorks created an atmosphere designed to meet the comfort and optimum performance of gamers. Each full-service, premium GameWorks esports lounge is equipped with, on average, 20-40 PCs and consoles and an extensive library of approximately 100 of the most popular, up-to-date video games. Venues host hundreds of tournaments and events, attracting tens of thousands of guests annually, who participate, play socially or are spectators. Other interactive activities, ranging from laser tag, billiards and other special attractions, are offered at various locations. Every location features The Works Kitchen at GameWorks, a new, eclectic, chef-driven restaurant concept that takes a Modern American spin on bar classics.
GameWorks also operates TableTop Tap House, a top-rated restaurant, sports bar and social game hall serving modern American tavern-style food and drinks in San Francisco.
For more information, please visit www.gameworks.com, or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com. Connect with JLL on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
