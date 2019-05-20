Usabilla Named a Strong Performer in 2019

|By Business Wire
Usabilla, a SurveyMonkey company, announces today that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Voice-Of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms, Q2 2019.
Forrester, one of the most influential independent research and advisory firms in the world, has evaluated various platforms in the Digital Voice of the Customer industry and recognized the most significant vendors. Usabilla believes that its ranking as a Strong Performer demonstrates its quality of product and the ability to position strategically.
Positioning Usabilla
To determine each solution’s score, Forrester’s analysts evaluate each platform on their current offering, market presence, and strategy. Giving Usabilla the highest ratings possible in the ease of use as well as data-sharing and reporting criteria, Forrester notes, “Usabilla melds strong client relationships and easy-to-use technology.”
In the report, Forrester cites Usabilla’s client praise for “thought leadership in digital” and notes its “strong commitment to customer success”. Usabilla believes that its extensive feedback collection methods, engaging dashboarding capabilities, and prompt implementation are among the many reasons its 450 customers are successful in collecting the voice of their customers.
Forrester explains that Usabilla’s reference clients state that the company “acts like a true partner,” that is “always willing to pitch in and go the extra mile if called upon.” Forrester also notes that Usabilla “engages regularly with them [customers] to solicit feedback regarding its future roadmap.”
A True Partner
Usabilla’s capability in leading customers through their digital transformations with an authoritative understanding of feedback collection shows as Josh Gibbs, Product Manager at Bandwidth puts it:
“Not a day goes by that I haven’t logged into Usabilla or had a conversation in Slack about customer feedback collected in Usabilla. It’s changed my job and the way our company builds products. It’s amazing.”
Product Strategy
The product strategy at Usabilla is fueled by customer feedback as reflected in the prioritization process for the product roadmap. With this sustained effort, Usabilla’s software is constantly evolving to fit customer needs. As an organization, Usabilla truly breathes customer-centricity and empowers clients in their efforts to do the same.
Marc van Agteren, CEO at Usabilla:
“We believe that Forrester naming us a Strong Performer validates our work to create an easy to implement, agile, and evolving solution. As a Strong Performer in the Q2 2019 Wave, we are confident our strategy leads us on the path to becoming an industry leader.”
Download the full report here.
About Usabilla
Usabilla, a SurveyMonkey company, empowers brands like Lufthansa, Philips, and Vodafone to become truly customer-centric by improving digital experiences on websites, apps, and emails. Enterprises acquire the ultimate solution to capture the voice of their customers, collect quantitative along with qualitative data, and turn insights into actions that drive success. With Usabilla, start asking Why.
