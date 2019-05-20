UberMedia Announces Beta Launch for Vista AI, a Fully Anonymized Mobile Location Intelligence Platform, to Deliver Consumer-Conscious Insights

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 04:49 PM EDT
UberMedia, the leading provider of aggregated mobile location data and intelligence, today announced the beta launch of Vista AI, a fully anonymized mobile location intelligence platform that delivers actionable insights to businesses without compromising accuracy or quality. The beta launch of Vista AI coincides with the release of Mobile Location Data University (MLDU), an UberMedia-sponsored online resource center dedicated to educating businesses and consumers on the complexities, uses, and analytic potential of mobile location data. Vista AI is expected to officially launch later this year.
Anonymous Location Intelligence Platform Screenshot (Graphic: Business Wire)
Vista AI builds on UberMedia’s consumer-conscious approach to mobile location data and allows users to better understand consumer behavior and market trends, as well as to assist in site selection and trade area modeling. Backed by UberMedia’s best-in-class accuracy, quality and scale, Vista AI provides businesses with access to tailored, market-level insights regarding their consumers and competitors, while successfully navigating the complexities associated with individual device data.
Vista AI’s simple online interface allows users to easily construct highly customized location queries to find solutions to their business challenges. Using Vista AI’s powerful technology, UberMedia is then able to analyze quickly and return fully anonymized data sets from its vast network of mobile location data suppliers, delivered in a variety of formats, including insight datasets, interactive reports, or even an API.
“We believe mobile location data is best used to analyze trends and aggregate consumer behavior,” said Gladys Kong, CEO of UberMedia. “With the California Consumer Privacy Act coming into effect in 2020, our goal is not only to comply with consumer privacy legislation, but also to give customers the peace of mind that they can still use our platform to answer their business questions with fully anonymized and aggregated insights.”
Additionally, Vista AI offers users access to ‘Market Potential,’ a powerful new feature that captures insights with anonymized and aggregated human movement data from massively pre-processed data. With more accurate modeling and easy-to-use formatting, ‘Market Potential’ helps users identify hidden opportunities by better understanding:
- Retail Potential: Information related to the retail potential of residents and workers within the geography;
- Dispersion: Pre-processed movement data that identifies patterns of movement into and out of a specific geography;
- Pulse Daypart: Count and device density within a geography by hour of day and day of week;
- Pulse Trend: Ranking of geographies based on growth in mobile activity over time.
Vista AI expands UberMedia’s leadership in using location intelligence to enhance business strategy for diverse industries, including commercial real estate, retail and tourism.
In addition to announcing the beta launch for Vista AI, UberMedia also announced the launch of Mobile Location Data University (MLDU), the industry’s first online resource center dedicated to educating businesses and consumers on the complexities, uses, and analytic potential of mobile location data. MLDU is sponsored by UberMedia and TSCG Analytics, and includes partners such as Environics Analytics, Miren.co, BI Spatial, and X-Mode.
As an independent, online resource, MLDU will feature educational content contributed by industry leaders, changemakers, and thought leaders to better educate consumers and support professionals working with mobile location data. Through easily accessible lessons in the form of articles, videos, and downloadable documents, MLDU makes learning mobile location data and understanding its potential as simple as possible.
“As the location intelligence market has expanded, the level of noise, misinformation, and misleading marketing claims have grown in parallel to the business opportunities. We heard loud and clear from our customers that there is a pressing need for independent expertise dedicated to providing clarity in this crowded marketplace,” said Gregg Katz, Chief Strategy Officer at TSCG Analytics. He added, “We’re excited that UberMedia also recognized this need and co-sponsored this valuable resource with us. "
At its release, MLDU includes non-technical educational content that assists analysts, marketers and business managers at various stages of working with mobile location data. From a basic glossary to advanced concepts on trade area modeling, MLDU defines mobile location data, details how to use it, and recommends ways to work with vendors through informative articles explaining what questions to ask mobile location data vendors and how to evaluate their responses.
“From our interactions with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) in the media and marketing industry, we realized that an equivalent need existed in the mobile location data market,” said Kerry Pearce, Chief Product Officer and SVP Engineering at UberMedia. “We take pride in launching MLDU and look forward to continuing to work with our partners and competitors to further the development of an ethical and responsible industry resource.”
For more information on Mobile Location Data University and to view currently published resources, please visit: https://www.mldu.org. To learn more about potential MLDU partnerships and opportunities to contribute content, please contact [email protected].
Retailers are invited to visit UberMedia during RECon 2019 in Las Vegas this week (Booth N1318) to learn more about Vista AI, UberMedia’s complete location intelligence offering, and MLDU.
About UberMedia
UberMedia provides the highest quality mobile data solutions trusted by businesses to creatively solve their persistent challenges. The company's diverse suite of products process billions of social, demographic, and location signals daily for Fortune 500 companies across retail, automotive, and entertainment to better understand and influence modern consumers with the most accurate business decision science. Recognized as a pioneer in mobile location intelligence, UberMedia was listed as Fast Company's "50 Most Innovative Companies," The Wall Street Journal's Top "50 Startups," Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," and as one of Advertising Age's "Best Places to Work." UberMedia is headquartered in Pasadena, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubermedia.com.
