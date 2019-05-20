Zoho apuesta en América Latina con nuevas oficinas en México

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 04:52 PM EDT
Zoho, la empresa privada mundial que ofrece el conjunto más completo de aplicaciones de software empresarial en la industria, anunció hoy la apertura de su oficina permanente en Querétaro, México. Con una plantilla de 15 colaboradores, todos locales, esta nueva oficina brinda a Zoho la visibilidad para hacer crecer la compañía y forjar nuevas relaciones con los clientes en México, el mercado más grande de Zoho en América Latina. Además, las nuevas oficinas serán el trampolín de Zoho hacia una expansión agresiva en la región.
Zoho eligió Querétaro como sede de su primera oficina en América Latina porque la ciudad es joven, está llena de talentos capacitados y educados, y está ubicada fuera de una gran metrópolis. México es similar en demografía y cultura a la India, donde Zoho tiene su sede mundial. Es por ello que se siente como su hogar, y a la compañía le apasiona garantizar que sus colaboradores actuales y futuros en América Latina experimenten una alta calidad de vida. Zoho considera que México y el resto de la región son mercados importantes que desempeñarán un papel cada vez más crucial en la economía global.
A través de una increíble red de unos 200 socios de negocio, Zoho ha sido conocido en toda América Latina durante más de una década, con más de 10,000 clientes en la región. Cerca de la mitad del negocio en América Latina proviene de dicha red de socios. Ahora, con una presencia dedicada en el territorio, Zoho podrá trabajar junto con estos socios para ampliar el alcance de la empresa y mejorar los negocios de los clientes exponencialmente.
"La demanda de software empresarial en América Latina es inmensa", dijo Miguel Angel Arce, CEO de MDO Technologies y socio de Zoho en México durante una década. "Ahora que Zoho tiene una oficina establecida en Querétero, podemos ayudar más eficazmente a nuestros clientes en la región a adoptar la transformación digital. Es muy emocionante ver el creciente compromiso de Zoho no solo con México, sino con el resto de América Latina".
"Zoho está comprometido con México porque conoce el potencial de este mercado", dijo Jesús Hoyos, Director General de Solvis Consulting. "Han contratado a personas con talento para atender necesidades comerciales específicas: ventas, soporte técnico, marketing, entre otras. Su precio es compatible con pequeñas y medianas empresas, y la capacidad de facturar en moneda local es muy importante. ¿Qué está tratando de decir Zoho con todas estas acciones? Están en México y en Latinoamerica para quedarse ".
"Con Zoho, podemos sistematizar nuestros procesos, cuantificar KPIs, administrar la información de manera clara, predecir tendencias, medir el desempeño del personal y analizar las preferencias de nuestros clientes, entre otras grandes ventajas", dijo Alejandra Chavarria, Gerente Comercial de Chevrolet Monterrey, México. "No hay nada que no podamos hacer con sus aplicaciones. Zoho en México representa un gran paso adelante, y llevará a una colaboración aún mayor".
La inversión actual de Zoho en América Latina
• Las más de 40 aplicaciones web y móviles de Zoho tienen versión en idioma español y portugués.
• Todas las páginas web de productos Zoho están traducidas al español y próximamente al portugués.
• El contenido educativo para los proveedores de Zoho sobre la orientación comercial y las mejores prácticas de las verticales de negocio, está disponible en español. En el futuro, el contenido de Zoho Academy también estará disponible en español.
• Zoho ha organizado varios eventos en América Latina, recientemente realizó Zoholics México, que se llevó a cabo completamente en idioma español.
• Zoho presente webinars gratuitos en español.
Los próximos esfuerzos de Zoho en América Latina
• En junio de este año, por primera vez, Zoho, ofrecerá sus productos en pesos mexicanos. En un futuro cercano, apoyará otras monedas locales en toda América Latina.
• El compromiso de Zoho con América Latina continuará con tres próximos eventos de Zoholics: Brasil (4 de octubre de 2019), Chile (7 de octubre de 2019) y Colombia (fecha por confirmar). Todos estos eventos se realizarán en español.
• Por primera vez, Zoho ofrecerá soporte de producto local en español del equipo en Querétaro.
Sobre Zoho
Zoho es el sistema operativo para empresas, una única plataforma en línea capaz de dirigir una empresa completa. Zoho es una de las compañías de software más prolíficas del mundo. Con aplicaciones en casi todas las principales categorías de negocios, incluyendo ventas, mercadotecnia, soporte al cliente, contabilidad y operaciones administrativas, y una variedad de herramientas de productividad y colaboración. En 2017, Zoho presentó el revolucionario Zoho One, un conjunto integrado de aplicaciones para toda la empresa.
Zoho respeta la privacidad del usuario y no tiene un modelo de ingresos por publicidad en ninguna parte de su negocio, incluidos sus productos gratuitos. Más de 40 millones de usuarios en todo el mundo, a través de cientos de miles de compañías, confían en Zoho todos los días para dirigir sus negocios, incluido Zoho. Zoho Corporation es una empresa privada y rentable con más de 6,000 empleados. Zoho tiene su sede en Pleasanton, California, y su sede internacional en Chennai, India. Las oficinas adicionales se encuentran en Austin (EE. UU.), Utrecht (Holanda), Singapur, Dubai (EAU), Yokohama (Japón) y Pekín (China). Para más información, visite www.zoho.com.
