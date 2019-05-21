Anaplan positionné comme leader dans le Quadrant magique Gartner 2019 pour les systèmes de différenciation de la planification des ventes et des opérations

|By Business Wire
Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE : PLAN), entreprise pionnière dans le domaine du Connected Planning, a annoncé que la société de recherche et de conseil internationale Gartner l'avait désignée leader du Magic Quadrant dans la catégorie « Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation »1 (S&OP Magic Quadrant SOD, classement dédié aux systèmes de différenciation pour la planification des ventes et des opérations). Anaplan estime que sa place parmi le carré des leaders tient à son excellent taux de satisfaction client et aux capacités impressionnantes de sa solution pour chaîne logistique.
Cliquez ici pour obtenir un exemplaire gratuit du rapport.
De nombreux clients dans diverses industries à travers le monde, parmi lesquels Circle K, Flinn Scientific, Healthy Generation et Sonos, tirent parti de la plateforme d'Anaplan afin d'appliquer le Connected Planning à tous leurs processus de planification de la chaîne logistique commerciale. Grâce à Anaplan, les clients engrangent des rentabilités conséquentes lorsqu'ils optimisent la maturité de leurs processus S&OP afin de resserrer les liens entre les services des ventes, d'innovation des produits, de finance et des partenaires commerciaux.
La chaîne internationale de commerce de détail de proximité Circle K utilise Anaplan pour aligner et relier les processus centraux de sa chaîne logistique d'approvisionnement en carburant. « L'un de mes objectifs consistait à relier les différents points de la chaîne logistique : en effet, il est devenu crucial pour nous de trouver des solutions pour prendre des décisions en temps réel et anticipées », explique Magnus Tägtström, qui occupe chez Circle K le poste de responsable en chef de l'optimisation de la chaîne logistique pour les carburants à l'international. « Avec une plateforme unique, nous pouvons désormais suivre nos performances, formuler des prévisions et gérer différents scénarios. Grâce à Anaplan, Circle K a maintenant amélioré sa collaboration et dispose de prévisions glissantes sur 18 mois, à la fois alignées et précises. »
Gregg Dvorak, directeur de l'exploitation chez Flinn Scientific, société de pointe en matière de sécurité chimique en laboratoire et dans les environnements scientifiques, a choisi Anaplan pour rassembler les données S&OP de l'entreprise sur une plateforme unique dans le cloud. « Avant la mise en œuvre d'Anaplan, nous n'avions aucune idée de l'état et des performances de nos stocks par rapport à nos objectifs. Maintenant, nous avons accès à des analyses basées sur les données, qui comparent clairement nos performances à nos objectifs : cela nous a donné un avantage concurrentiel. »
Pour le Magic Quadrant S&OP, les analystes de Gartner ont évalué la vision globale et la capacité d'exécution. En outre, la société déclare qu ’« un S&OP SOD doit inclure 13 fonctionnalités clés nécessaires à la prise en charge d’un processus S&OP à l’état 4 de la maturité ». Ces fonctionnalités incluent« la prise en charge de la collaboration, la gestion de la hiérarchie / traduction, la gestion des processus, l’intégration étroite aux SCP SOR (System of Record), l’intégration de la modélisation de la chaîne logistique pour la création de scénarios, la planification et la gestion de scénarios, la configurabilité de solutions, la prise en charge de déploiements globaux, l’analyse et la planification de l'impact financier, la gestion et les analyses de la performance, l’interface utilisateur simple et la planification de projet. »2
Plus tôt cette année, Anaplan a annoncé qu'elle faisait partie des leaders du Magic Quadrant de Gartner dans la catégorie « Sales Performance Management »3 pour la troisième année consécutive. L'été dernier, Anaplan avait également été nommée leader du Magic Quadrant de Gartner, cette fois-ci dans la catégorie « Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions », pour la deuxième fois consécutive.4
« Nous sommes très fiers d'apparaître parmi les leaders du Quadrant, surtout après avoir grandement amélioré notre classement au regard du précédent rapport », annonce Frank Calderoni, président et directeur général d'Anaplan. « Selon nous, notre classement dans le S&OP Magic Quadrant, ainsi que notre autre place de leader* dans les rapports Gartner, témoignent de la valeur et des résultats exceptionnels que nos clients retirent de notre plateforme de Connected Planning. Nous sommes honorés de compter parmi les plateformes centralisées les plus stratégiques dans l'esprit des entreprises les plus grandes et les plus complexes au monde. Elles font confiance à Anaplan et comptent sur nous pour prendre des décisions plus éclairées, notamment en termes d'efforts de transformation à l'échelle de l'entreprise. »
Pour découvrir comment les grandes entreprises préparent la planification de la chaîne d'approvisionnement en temps réel, rejoignez Anaplan à la conférence Supply-Chain de Gartner à Barcelone, en Espagne, du 17 au 19 juin. Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici.
Avertissement Gartner
Gartner ne soutient aucun fournisseur, produit ou service décrit dans ses publications de recherche et ne cherche en aucun cas à inviter les utilisateurs de technologie à faire appel aux fournisseurs affichant les meilleurs scores ou toute autre qualification. Les publications de recherche constituent l'opinion de l'organisme de recherche de Gartner et ne doivent pas être interprétées comme des déclarations de fait. Gartner décline toute garantie, explicite ou implicite, relative à cette recherche, y compris toute garantie de valeur commerciale ou d'adéquation à un usage particulier.
À propos d'Anaplan
Anaplan (NYSE : PLAN) est le pionnier du Connected Planning. Notre plateforme, reposant sur la technologie propriétaire HyperblockTM, spécialement conçue pour le Connected Planning, assure une planification plus dynamique, collaborative et intelligente. Les sociétés d'envergure internationale font appel à notre solution pour connecter acteurs, données et plans afin de permettre une planification et une prise de décision en temps réel, dans un environnement commercial changeant, et donc de bénéficier d'un réel avantage concurrentiel. Basée à San Francisco, Anaplan possède plus de 20 bureaux, 175 partenaires et 1 100 clients à travers le monde. Pour en savoir plus, visitez anaplan.com.
