Das neue MachX03D-FPGA von Lattice erhöht die Sicherheit durch Hardware Root-of-Trust Funktionen

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 05:30 AM EDT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), der Marktführer im Bereich programmierbarer energieeffizienter FPGAs, gab heute das MachXO3D™-FPGA zur Absicherung von Systemen gegen eine Vielzahl von Bedrohungen bekannt. Ungesicherte Systeme können zu Daten- und Design-Diebstahl, Klonen und Überbauen von Produkten sowie Manipulationen oder Diebstahl von Geräten führen. Mit MachXO3D können OEMs die Implementierung einer robusten, umfassenden und flexiblen hardwarebasierten Sicherheitsumgebung für alle Systemkomponenten vereinfachen. MachXO3D kann sich selbst und andere Komponenten in jeder Phase des Lebenszyklus eines Systems, vom Zeitpunkt der Herstellung bis zum Ende der Lebensdauer des Systems, vor unbefugtem Zugriff auf die Firmware schützen, diesen erkennen und Daten wiederherstellen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005414/de/
Lattice Semiconductor MachXO3D FPGA (Graphic: Business Wire)
Komponenten-Firmware ist ein zunehmend beliebter Angriffsvektor für Cyberangriffe. Laut einem Bericht im „MIT Technology Review“ wurden Sicherheitsschwachstellen in mehr als 3 Milliarden Chips in Systemen aller Art festgestellt, die durch die Ausnutzung ihrer Firmware offen für Datendiebstahl sind1. Ungesicherte Firmware setzt OEMs zudem den finanziellen Risiken und Markenimage-Risiken aus, die mit Geräte-Hijacking (zur Verwendung bei DDoS-Angriffen) und der Manipulation oder Zerstörung von Geräten verbunden sind. Wenn gegen diese Risiken keine Maßnahmen ergriffen werden, kann dies negative Auswirkungen auf das Image und die finanzielle Performance eines Unternehmens haben.
Patrick Moorhead, Präsident und Gründer von Moor Insights & Strategy, erklärt: „Kompromittierte Firmware ist besonders heimtückisch, da sie nicht nur Benutzerdaten gefährdet, sondern auch Systeme dauerhaft inoperabel macht, die Benutzererfahrung stört und OEMs haftbar machen kann. FPGAs bieten eine überzeugende Hardwareplattform zur Sicherung der System-Firmware, da sie in der Lage sind, mehrere Funktionen parallel auszuführen, was sie viel schneller bei der Identifizierung von und Reaktion auf nicht autorisierte(r) Firmware macht, sobald sie erkannt wird.“
Bei der Implementierung von Systemsteuerungsfunktionen sind MachXO3-FPGA-Geräte üblicherweise die „First-on/Last-off“-Komponente auf Leiterplatten. Durch die Integration von Sicherheits- und Systemsteuerungsfunktionen wird das MachXO3D zum ersten Glied in einer Vertrauenskette, die ganze Systeme schützt.
Mit MachXO3D verbessert Lattice die Gerätekonfiguration und die Programmierschritte im Fertigungsprozess. Diese Verbesserungen, in Kombination mit den Sicherheitsfunktionen von MachXO3D, schützen Systeme, indem sie die Kommunikation zwischen dem MachXO3D und seriösen Firmware-Anbietern sicherstellen. Dieser Schutz bleibt über den gesamten Lebenszyklus der Komponente erhalten, einschließlich Herstellung der Systeme, Transport, Installation, Betrieb und Außerbetriebnahme. Laut Symantec stiegen zwischen 2017 und 2018 die Angriffe auf Lieferketten um 78 Prozent an2.
„Systementwickler nutzen häufig die Vorteile der FPGA-Flexibilität, um die Systemfunktionen nach der Bereitstellung zu verbessern“, sagt Gordon Hands, Director of Solutions Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. „Mit MachXO3D haben wir darauf geachtet, diese Flexibilität zu erhalten und gleichzeitig einen sicheren Konfigurationsblock hinzuzufügen, um das branchenweit erste kontrollorientierte FPGA gemäß der Platform-Firmware-Resilience-Spezifikation von NIST zu liefern.“
Zu den wichtigsten Merkmalen des neuen MachXO3D gehören:
- Steuerungsfunktion-FPGA, das 4K- und 9K-Lookup-Tabellen zur Implementierung einer Logik bereitstellt, die beim Hochfahren aus dem Flash-Speicher des Geräts sofort konfiguriert
- Regler auf dem Gerät für einen einzelnen 2,5/3,3-Volt-Netzbetrieb
- Unterstützung von bis zu 2700 Kbit/s Benutzer-Flash-Speicher und bis zu 430 Kbit/s sysMEM™ eingebetteter RAM-Block, um flexiblere Designoptionen zu ermöglichen
- Bis zu 383 I/Os, konfigurierbar für die Unterstützung von LVCMOS 3.3 bis 1.0, und konzipiert für die Integration in eine Vielzahl von Systemumgebungen mit Funktionen wie Hot-Socketing, Standard-Pulldown, Eingangshysterese und programmierbarer Anstiegsrate
- Integrierter Sicherheitsblock, der vorverifizierte Hardwareunterstützung für kryptografische Funktionen wie ECC, AES, SHA, PKC und Unique Secure ID bietet
- Integrierte sichere Konfigurations-Engine, um sicherzustellen, dass nur FPGA-Konfigurationen von einer vertrauenswürdigen Quelle installiert werden können
- Duale Konfigurationsspeicher auf dem Gerät, um eine fehlerfreie Reprogrammierung der Komponenten-Firmware im Falle einer Gefährdung zu ermöglichen
Muster sind verfügbar. Weitere Informationen über MachXO3D finden Sie unter http://www.latticesemi.com/MachXO3D.
Über Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) ist der Marktführer im Bereich programmierbarer energieeffizienter Anwendungen. Wir lösen Kundenprobleme im gesamten Netzwerk, von der Edge bis zur Cloud, in den wachsenden Kommunikations-, Computing-, Industrie-, Automobil- und Endverbrauchermärkten. Unsere Technologie, unsere langjährigen Beziehungen und unser Engagement für erstklassigen Support ermöglichen es unseren Kunden, ihre Innovationen schnell und einfach freizusetzen und eine intelligente, sichere und vernetzte Welt zu schaffen.
Für weitere Informationen über Lattice besuchen Sie bitte www.latticesemi.com. Sie können uns auch über LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat,Weibo oder Youku folgen.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& Design) und spezifische Produktbezeichnungen sind entweder eingetragene Marken oder Marken der Lattice Semiconductor Corporation oder ihrer Tochtergesellschaften in den USA und/oder anderen Ländern. Die Verwendung des Wortes „Partner“ impliziert keine rechtliche Partnerschaft zwischen Lattice und einem anderen Unternehmen.
ALLGEMEINER HINWEIS: Andere in dieser Mitteilung erwähnte Produktnamen dienen ausschließlich Identifizierungszwecken und können Marken ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber sein.
1 Giles, M. (5. Januar 2018). At Least 3 Billion Computer Chips Have Spectre Security Hole (Mindestens 3 Milliarden Computerchips weisen die Spectre-Sicherheitslücke auf), MIT Technology Review. Abgerufen von https://www.technologyreview.com/s/609891/at-least-3-billion-computer-chips-have-the-spectre-security-hole/
2 Symantec. (Februar 2018). ISTR: Internet Security Threat Report (Bericht zu Bedrohungen aus dem Internet). Abgerufen von https://www.symantec.com/security-center/threat-report?om_ext_cid=biz_vnty_istr-24_multi_v10195
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005414/de/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644