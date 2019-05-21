OneStream Software Surges in BARC Survey of Financial Performance Management Products with 30 Top Ranks

|By Business Wire
|
May 21, 2019 06:27 AM EDT
OneStream Software, LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to large enterprise, continues to gain high customer accolades in the annual planning survey from Business Application Research Center (BARC) for Financial Performance Management Products and North American Vendors.
OneStream earned 30 top ranks out of 56 categories in BARC’s The Planning Survey 19. This represents an increase in OneStream’s top rankings from last year and includes 7 ‘Perfect 10’ scores and a near-perfect recommendation score of 96 percent from customers surveyed.
“OneStream had a strong debut in The Planning Survey last year. With 30 top ranks and eight leading ranks across two different peer groups, OneStream XF again achieves an excellent set of results in this year’s Planning Survey. Convincing ratings in numerous important KPIs help to consolidate its position as a fast growing and effective CPM vendor. A strong majority of customers are very satisfied with the vendor and its financial consolidation and planning platform,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, head of Analytics and Data Management Practice, BARC.
The Planning Survey 19 examines user feedback on planning processes and product selection across 56 countries and is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of planning software users, conducted from November 2018 to February 2019. 1,367 survey respondents provide insight across 28 criteria including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, user experience, planning functionality and competitiveness.
“OneStream is the best CPM platform in the market, coupled with a lower cost than many of the longer established competitors, making OneStream not only the leader in the space from a technological standpoint but the best value for the money too,” wrote one user surveyed.
OneStream earned the Top Rank in the Financial Performance Management Products Peer Group for:
- Competitive win rate
- Competitiveness
- Customer satisfaction
- Ease of use (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Forecasting
- Functionality
- Performance satisfaction (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Planning content (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Price-to-value
- Product satisfaction (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Project success (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Recommendation (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Simulation
- User Experience
- Vendor support (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
Additionally, OneStream had a Leader Rank for Business benefits, Business value, Implementer support and Planning functionality.
OneStream earned the Top Rank in North American Vendors Peer Group for:
- Competitive win rate
- Customer satisfaction
- Ease of use (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Forecasting
- Functionality
- Implementer support
- Performance satisfaction (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Planning content (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Planning functionality
- Price-to-value
- Product satisfaction (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Project success (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Recommendation (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
- Simulation
- Vendor support (‘Perfect 10’ Score)
OneStream had a Leader Rank for Business value, Data integration, Competitiveness and User experience in the North American Vendors peer group.
“OneStream’s strong results in The Planning Survey 19 validates our mission to deliver 100% customer success, helping customers maximize the value of our platform, extend their investment with our XF MarketPlace solutions, and successfully manage through today’s business challenges. We are especially honored by the very positive feedback from customers and peers,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream.
See the OneStream Highlights report at: https://info.onestreamsoftware.com/barc-the-planning-survey-19
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.
The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. For more information, go to www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
About The Planning Survey 19
The Planning Survey 19 was conducted by BARC from November 2018 to February 2019. Altogether, 1,367 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their planning software. The survey offers a comparison of 22 leading planning software products across 28 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, user experience and planning functionality. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.
About BARC
The Business Application Research Center (BARC) is an enterprise software analyst and consulting firm with a focus on Analytics/Business Intelligence (BI), Data Management, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Along with Ardour, Le CXP and PAC, BARC forms part of teknowlogy Group – the leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software and IT services with a network of 150 experts in seven countries. For more information, visit www.barc-research.com
