Identity Verification Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, & Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 06:35 AM EDT
The "Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The identity verification market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2019 to USD 12.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the forecast period.
The rising number of identity-related frauds and data breaches are expected to drive the identity verification market
The factors expected to drive the identity verification market are the rising number of identity-related frauds and data breaches, stringent regulations, and need for compliance to drive the adoption of identity verification solutions, enterprise mobility, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends. However, aggregating critical enterprise data distributed across multiple locations within a business is still a point of concern for organizations.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The identity verification market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their identity verification solutions and related processes. The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The identity verification solutions are being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) due to an increasing need to secure the business-sensitive applications from unauthorized accesses.
Increasing deployment of cloud-based identity verification solutions in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based identity verification solutions by them to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts as most of the organizations lack proper security protocols to their organizations' applications, platforms, and infrastructure.
However, the rising level of cyber-attacks, and the increasing need to protect their infrastructure and confidential data from unauthorized access, and identity impersonification will drive the demand for identity verification solutions among SMEs. These solutions not only enhance the security portfolio of SMEs but also enable them to comply with regulations by ensuring customer data protection as well as organization data protection from identity theft.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the identity verification solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC identity verification market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), BYOD, and web applications adoption for their business functions and this, in turn, increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats, and attacks. SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of identity verification services and have started adopting them to combat identity-based threats and data thefts to their infrastructures, endpoints, and cloud-based applications.
Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2019 owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and initial adoption of identity verification solutions owing to the rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks and heavy financial losses in the advent of any identity attack.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches
- Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance to Drive the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions
- Enterprise Mobility and BYOD Trends
Restraints
- Budgetary Limitations Inhibiting the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions
Opportunities
- Integration of AI and ML Technologies to Enhance Identity Verification Solutions
- Proliferation of Cloud-Based Identity Verification Solutions and Services
Challenges
- Aggregating Critical Enterprise Data Distributed Across Multiple Locations Within A Business
Regulatory Landscape
- Payment Services Directive
- Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services
- Know Your Customer
- Anti-Money Laundering
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- Federal Information Processing Standards
Innovation Spotlight
Use Cases
- Adoption of Identity Verification Solution By A Financial Organization in Canada
- Reliance on Identity Verification Solution By A Brokerage Firm in the US
- Adoption of Identity Verification Solution By A Credit Union in the US
Companies Mentioned
- Acuant
- Authenteq
- Equifax
- Experian
- Gemalto
- IDEMIA
- iDenfy
- IDMERIT
- Jumio
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Mitek Systems
- Onfido
- Shufti Pro
- TransUnion
- Trulioo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs3dm6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005445/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644