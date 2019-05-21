Hart InterCivic’s Verity Voting Excels in More Texas Elections

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

The newest users of Verity® Voting, the easy-to-use, secure election technology from Texas-based Hart InterCivic, praised the popular system for an efficient and user-friendly May 4 election. More than 10,000 Verity devices are in use across Texas as a growing number of jurisdictions turn to the long-time election solutions provider for reliable technology backed by trusted customer support.

Verity offers flexible options that fit the various ways Texans vote. In Brazos and Tom Green Counties, voters cast their ballots using the touchscreen. Liberty County also debuted Verity in May, with voters casting hand-marked paper ballots, as they had with the County’s previous system. All three jurisdictions reported trouble-free elections with the new system.

“I heard a lot of good feedback from our voters,” said Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock. “The touchscreen is very intuitive for all ages. A 71-year-old made a point to tell us that she had no trouble with a touchscreen — and that nobody else should, either.”

In Tom Green County, officials heard “quick and easy!” from voters and poll workers. Election staff happily noted that voters who had previously resisted electronic voting welcomed the touchscreen.

“There were people who had never used the electronic voting machines before. When told these offer touchscreens, they tried the electronic option for the first time and liked it,” said Tom Green County Elections Administrator Vona Hudson.

Verity’s lightweight, removable tablet also helped voters unable to leave their vehicles.

“Curbside voting was easy, and our voters who need that had no trouble,” said Hudson, who publicizes the availability of a curbside option in her county. “Whatever makes voting accessible – that’s what we want to provide for our citizens.”

A former candidate in Tom Green County observed that the touchscreen made write-ins much easier, because everyone is familiar with typing on a pad.

“We are proud to see Verity serving voters across Texas,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “The system is designed and manufactured in Texas; we are nearby and always available. We value our strong Texas heritage, and we are committed to advancing democracy in the State and across the U.S. with secure, efficient voting systems.”

In Brazos County, with more than 100,000 registered voters, an easy transition with Hart’s training and support was especially appreciated. Election workers found Verity simple to learn.

“Hart’s team did everything they could to help make our transition easy. With Verity, we switched to a touchscreen system, but the learning curve was smooth. Our poll workers were comfortable and confident using it,” said Hancock, who accepted delivery of Brazos County’s new system in January. “That means a lot to me.”

Hancock is confident that Verity and Hart will perform well for upcoming, more complicated elections facing Brazos County.

“We are really happy with Verity and Hart customer service. They are always A-1,” she said.

In Tom Green County, with nearly 65,000 registered voters, Hudson liked the convenience of the AutoBallot feature that minimizes the possibility of human error when assigning a ballot style at the polling place. Before Verity, poll workers manually selected precinct-specific ballots for each voter.

“Plus, the new Verity is a huge time saver for election workers,” said Hudson, pointing out that Hart trainers taught her staff to program the county’s ballots. “We had the support and knowledge of the whole team. They are experienced, and they’re always good about sharing tips.”

Her staff also praised Verity’s briefcase-style design. “The equipment is smaller, more compact and easier to set up for voting.”

Hudson is looking forward to smooth, budget-friendly elections for many years.

“Investing in Verity is money well spent,” she said. “For us, it was smart to stay with a reliable vendor, someone we know and trust. It was very comforting to transition with a team and product with Hart’s reputation. We have found a lot to like, and that is universal with Hart and Hart products.”

These counties join a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to Verity. The trustworthy and auditable system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.

Braithwaite expects more Texas and national announcements in the near future.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier. Only Hart offers a completely new, secure voting system with paper, hybrid and electronic options.

