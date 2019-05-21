DPW Holdings Reports Q1 2019 Revenues Up 33.5% Over Q1 2018 to $6,939,043

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE.American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company,” or “DPW”), today announced that it filed its financial results for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 on its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2019 and reports the following:
Revenues
Our revenues increased by $1,743,196, or 33.5% to $6,939,043 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019, compared to $5,195,847 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to our acquisition of 98.1% of the outstanding equity interests of I.AM and our acquisition of Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd., both of which closed on May 23, 2018. Revenues generated by these two acquirees during the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019, totaled $3,671,719. Excluding the revenues that were generated by these recent acquirees, the Company generated revenues of $3,267,324, which represents a decrease of $1,925,523 compared to the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018. As discussed below, the decrease of $1,925,523 resulted primarily from a decrease in revenue from our cryptocurrency mining operations and from the manufacturing of the Multiplex Laser Surface Enhancement (“MLSE”) plasma-laser system units.
Revenues, cryptocurrency mining
In January 2018, we formed Digital Farms, Inc. formerly known as Super Crypto Mining, Inc. During the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019, due to the overall decline in market prices of digital currencies we curtailed our mining operations which resulted in a decrease in revenues of $208,692 for Digital Farms. The Company noted that during the second quarter of 2019 to date, there has been an escalating rise in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices. Digital Farms immediately responded by increasing exponentially its mining of Bitcoin and continues to monitor its operations to maximize its return on investment and the best costs efficiencies.
Revenues, related party
During the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018, we recognized $1,792,892 in revenues from our purchase order from our customer, MTIX, Ltd. to manufacture the MLSE plasma-laser systems. In March 2017, the Company was awarded a 3-year, $50 million purchase order by MTIX, Ltd. to manufacture, install and service the MLSE plasma-laser system. We recognize revenue on the manufacture of the MLSE system based upon proportional performance over time and management believes that over the next several years, that the MLSE purchase order will be a source of revenue and generate significant cash flows. The lack of revenue during the three-months period-ended March 31, 2019 was due to management’s decision to prioritize reducing the debt obligations incurred in May 2018 to acquire Enertec rather than funding MTIX, as reducing the Company’s outstanding debt should in management’s belief facilitate raising capital for other needs, including funding the development of MTIX. Payments, and the related manufacturing services, that otherwise would have gone to subcontractors of the MLSE plasma-laser system were delayed by supporting the Company’s effort to effect significant debt reductions. The Company expects to resume recognizing revenue from the MTIX, Ltd. contract in the latter part of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of 2019.
Gross Margins
Gross margins decreased 26.2% for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 compared to 26.8% for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018. The Company’s gross margins have typically ranged between 33% and 37%, with slight variations depending on the overall composition of our revenue. The decrease in gross margins from our historical average was partially attributable to the lower margin related-party revenue of $1,792,892 from MTIX, with gross margins of 22.6%, combined with negative margins at Digital Farms. The negative gross margins at Digital Farms resulted from monthly recurring fixed costs at our colocation facilities which temporarily exceed the revenues from our mining operations. If we had not recognized revenue, and the related cost of revenue, from Digital Farms and our contract with MTIX, then our adjusted gross margins for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 would have been 33.6%. During the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019, gross margins of 26.2% were negatively affected by Digital Farms. Excluding the contribution of Digital Farms, gross margins during the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 were 36.7%.
The Company also reported that its order backlog slightly grew $1.7M from the preceding quarter, to a total of $73.6M. Digital Power Corp. which includes Power-Plus Technical Distributors, LLC and Digital Power, Ltd. (aka “Gresham Power”) has an order backlog of $4.82M while Microphase posted an order backlog of $7.6M as Enertec increased its order backlog to $15.1M. The Company was especially pleased with the results reported by Enertec and its improvement with its order backlog.
General and Administrative
General and administrative expenses were $5,430,966 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 compared to $3,221,623 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $2,209,343. Our acquisitions of Enertec and I.AM accounted for $1,270,362 of the increase in general and administrative expenses. The adjusted increase of $938,981 from the comparative prior period was mainly due to an increase in legal and audit costs, an increase in investor relationship costs and hiring of additional personnel to build an infrastructure in anticipation of our future growth and the increase in cost attributed to the hiring of a Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. The remaining increase in general and administrative expenses is due to various costs, none of which is significant individually. The Company notes that during the first quarter of 2019 its overhead costs were exceptionally higher at the start of the new year including the addition of new personnel and the start of new initiatives. The Company anticipates in the second quarter of 2019, that it will realize a reduction in general and administrative expenses that will continue quarter over quarter as management identifies new cost-saving synergistic opportunities.
Interest (expense) income, net
Interest expense was $2,099,541 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 compared to $3,731,436 for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2018. The decrease in interest expense for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 is primarily related to a reduction of amortization of debt discount, in the aggregate amount of $1,559,935, resulting from original issue discount from the issuance of warrants in conjunction with the sale of debt instruments. During the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, as a result of these issuances, non-cash interest expense of $1,491,065 and $3,051,000, respectively, was recorded from the amortization of debt discount and debt financing costs. The remaining decrease in interest expense was due to an increase in the amount of the Company’s total borrowings and which was primarily offset by interest income pursuant to the Loan and Security Agreement entered into on September 6, 2017, between the Company and Avalanche International Corp.. The Company anticipates a sizable decrease in interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 due to a tremendous decrease in the Company’s short-term debt including $6,000.000 paid on April 2, 2019, after the close of the first quarter, which is not reflected in the results for the first quarter.
Geographic Segment Reporting
We conduct operations in several geographical markets and for three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. Other than as shown, no foreign country or region contributed materially to revenues or long-lived assets for these periods:
|For the Three-Month Periods-Ended
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|North America
|$
|3,749,140
|$
|4,747,546
|Middle East
|2,312,902
|—
|Europe
|547,999
|266,655
|Other
|329,002
|181,646
|Total revenues
|$
|6,939,043
|$
|5,195,847
As reflected in our consolidated statement of cash flows for the three-month period-ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, our reported net loss is comprised of non-cash charges of $2,444,142 and $4,152,000, respectively. A summary of these non-cash charges is as follows:
|
For the Three-Month Periods-Ended
March 31,
|2019
|2018
|Interest expense – debt discount
|$ 1,491,065
|$
|3,051,000
|Stock-based compensation
|621,288
|1,438,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|961,438
|148,000
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|32,165
|—
|Accretion of original issue discount on notes receivable – related party
|(612,309
|)
|(485,000
|)
|Accretion of original issue discount on notes receivable
|(49,505
|)
|—
|Non-cash items included in net loss
|$ 2,444,142
|$
|4,152,000
DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “We are very pleased that the Company has grown its revenue to over $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and that our assets on the balance sheet have reached approximately $54.7 million. I believe the Company has weathered the last of a downturn that has ended this quarter and look to the second quarter of 2019 to set a baseline going forward. We are very pleased with our progress as we strive to improve our capital structure, our cashflow and our performance. We have achieved over $10.5 million in debt reduction since the beginning of the year, of which $6 million was executed on April 2, 2019 and thus not reflected in our current results reported yesterday. Stockholders won’t see the benefit of our lowered cost of capital or proportional revenue from MTIX, Ltd. until either late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2019.” Ault continued, “For the remainder of 2019, we anticipate our investments of over $20 million during 2018 should contribute to our topline with Digital Power Corp’s. renewing the recognition of revenue from the MTIX, Ltd. MLSE contract and from our hospitality segment generating increasing revenues from I.AM due to dryer, warmer weather in the seasons ahead. This past year, 2018, was challenging as we completed two new acquisitions while completing the integration of two acquisitions from 2017. We anticipate much of the work and investment we have made will bring discernible results starting in the second quarter of 2019 that will continue through this year and well into 2020. With the recent corporate realignment of DPW, which created the new reporting subsidiaries, DPW Technologies led by JR Read and DPW Financial led by Darren Magot, we anticipate both new companies to harness our achievements from 2018 and create new efficiencies that should result positively to our net profitability and continue to increase sales through the year. We are especially excited to watch JR Read spearhead the reduction in our order backlog and to drive synergies to reduce costs at our commercial and defense businesses that we expect to be realized quarter over quarter into next year. Some of the savings that were projected from our acquisitions were delayed due to lease and other financial commitments or constraints. In summary, there are three important indicators that stockholders and investors should pay attention to; first, the dramatic reduction of outstanding debt; second, the continuing increase in sales and thirdly, moderate growth in our backlog due to new customers and new orders.”
In regard to concerns about future long-term dilution incurred by stockholders, Mr. Ault stated, “The Company plans to support many financings at the subsidiary level. This strategy of raising capital on a closer, more targeted basis should in our view bode well for the commercial/defense business as well as for Digital Farms and Digital Power Lending, LLC, as it builds its client portfolio, as a California licensed finance lender.” The Company noted that it will provide an update to stockholders on the status of the hotel at the end of the second quarter of 2019.
For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at or available at www.sec.gov.
About DPW Holdings, Inc.
DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005424/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644