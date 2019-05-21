The World Market for Computer Vision in Healthcare (2019-2023): CAGR of 47.2% is Anticipated, Triggered by Big Data in Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 07:14 AM EDT
The "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market by Product & Service (Software (On premise, Cloud), Hardware, Memory, Network), Application (Medical Imaging, Surgery), & End User (Health Care Provider, Diagnostic Center) - Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The computer vision in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 1,456.5 million by 2023 from USD 210.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, government initiatives to increase adoption of AI-based technologies, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine. However, reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, and lack of awareness and technical knowledge are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. In this report, the computer vision in healthcare market is segmented by product & service, application, end user, and region.
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of 39.9% of the computer vision in healthcare market, followed by Europe (27.2%). The North American market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for computer vision-based solutions in the healthcare system in North America is driven by the increasing number of imaging procedures for disease diagnosis, growing adoption of personalized medicine, and growing government initiatives for the adoption of AI based solutions in healthcare in the region.
The computer vision in healthcare market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small players. NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Intel Corporation (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Basler AG (Germany), Arterys (US), AiCure (US), and iCAD Inc. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the computer vision in healthcare market. Players in this market are primarily pursuing the strategies of partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence.
Research Coverage
This report provides a picture of the global computer vision in healthcare market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall computer vision in healthcare market and its sub-segments. Also, this report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Computer Vision Systems in the Healthcare Industry
- Government Initiatives to Increase the Adoption of AI-Based Technologies
- Big Data in Healthcare
- Use of Computer Vision in Precision Medicine
Restraints
- Reluctance of Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-Based Technologies
- Lack of Awareness & Technical Knowledge
Opportunities
- Cloud-Based Healthcare Computer Vision Solutions
- Unexplored Applications
Challenges
- Rising Security Concerns Related to Cloud-Based Image Processing & Analytics
- Lack of Curated Data
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Product & Service
7 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Application
8 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By End-user
9 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Aicure
- Arterys Inc.
- Basler AG
- IBM
- ICAD Inc.
- Intel
- Microsoft
- nVidia
- Xilinx
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxm6su
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005468/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644