Phunware Announces New Data and Knowledge Graph Products

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced a new suite of data and knowledge graph products for its Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform that enable key insights into mobile audience engagement and monetization through expanded data relationships.

During the first quarter of 2019, our MaaS platform reached over 1 billion unique devices per month and processed an average of over 4 billion events per day worldwide, utilizing near real-time data processing pipelines, enrichment capabilities and a connected data model to provide a broad base of data capabilities and analysis for brands and digital marketers.

The new product releases, which expand Phunware’s data model with entities including media interactions, indoor wireless network events and in-application consumption and usage events, come in conjunction with a key scale milestone in which its MaaS platform now reaches more than 130 million unique devices monthly via directly-sourced, high-quality location data. This rich location data, coupled with Phunware’s updated open ontology, enables brands and digital marketers leveraging the platform to unlock new actionable insights while gaining unparalleled visibility into their mobile user engagement and location-based audiences.

“We are extremely excited releasing the next iteration of our company’s knowledge graph and ontology for MaaS,” said Matthew Lindenberger, EVP of Product Management & Engineering of Phunware. “Our connected data model, coupled with its high-quality location awareness both indoors and outdoors, is paramount to our customers’ success in engaging and monetizing their mobile audiences while driving core business results within their physical and virtual properties.”

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

