Benefits of Gender Balance in Leadership to Be Highlighted at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona

SAP Ariba will once again host its ever-popular Diversity & Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live, this year with Michèle Mees, a gender diversity expert, delivering the keynote address. Ms. Mees will highlight the benefits of gender balance in leadership and lead a discussion about how to create cultures that are welcoming to diversity.
Gender diversity expert Michèle Mees to deliver keynote address at Diversity & Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, taking place 4-6 June. (Photo: Business Wire)
Research studies show a clear and direct correlation between gender balance in corporate leadership and financial performance. Additionally, gender balance is proven to be one of the most powerful variables in creating a culture of innovation. With this in mind, SAP Ariba will make gender balance the focus of this year’s Diversity & Leadership Forum at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, taking place 4-6 June.
Ms. Mees is a leading expert on balancing masculine and feminine qualities in today’s leaders. She supports CEOs and leadership teams of men and women in all kinds of organizations to create a balanced culture by offering them a new perspective on gender roles and on masculinity and femininity. Ms. Mees is the author of “The Balanced Leader. Exploring the dynamics of masculine and feminine energy,” a TEDx speaker and coach, and co-founder of the Centre for Balanced Leadership. She focuses on balanced leadership and how it results in more engaged employees, stronger customer relations, higher performance and more innovative teams, and a more sustainable, respectful way of doing business.
The forum is typically standing-room-only and part of an exciting agenda at SAP Ariba Live taking place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain, 4-6 June. For more information on this premier global commerce conference, visit www.aribalive.com.
