American Magic Flies across the Water with Advanced, High-Performance 3D Printing from Stratasys

May 21, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
RAPID + TCT 2019 – Taking the power of 3D printed carbon fiber to the water raceway, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is unveiling a supplier agreement with the New York Yacht Club, American Magic– challenger for the 36th America’s Cup. American Magic is the combination of three elite racing programs and a leading yacht club - joining forces to win the America’s Cup, the highest prize in sailing and the oldest event in international sports.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005082/en/
American Magic has integrated 3D printing technology from Stratasys to produce reliable, repeatable final parts for its competitive sailing yacht (Photo: Business Wire)
Capitalizing on the advanced Stratasys Fortus® 450mc™, capable of 3D printing carbon fiber reinforced FDM Nylon 12™, American Magic is using high-performance technology to produce reliable, repeatable final parts for its competitive sailing yacht. Fully supported by the Fortus 450mc, engineers can design and 3D print with ease, innovating and re-engineering new parts after each qualifying race.
American Magic is one of seven international entrants in the high-profile America’s Cup, scheduled to commence on March 6 in Auckland, New Zealand. The 36th edition of the event boasts teams from the US, New Zealand, Italy, UK, Malta and Netherlands. Prior to the race, the teams will compete in multiple America’s Cup World Series regattas and the Prada Cup, the Challenger Finals.
With the need for high-speed, light-weight production parts for each vessel, additive manufacturing is ideally-suited for the demands of competitive sailing yachts. American Magic boats are specifically designed with aerodynamics in mind, and supported by the team’s Official Innovation Partner, Airbus. The boats are mostly constructed of carbon fiber material, including the critical sails, mast and hull.
“The demands of sailing are very similar to the speed, loads and lightweight requirements mandated by aerospace. That’s why carbon fiber is such a natural choice for material,” said Pat Carey, Senior Vice President at Stratasys. “At Stratasys, we have decades of experience enabling leaders in aerospace and high-performance sports to transform their manufacturing processes through 3D printing. American Magic is a great example of innovative manufacturing leaders pushing the boundaries of success with 3D printing.”
American Magic joins an elite group of Stratasys customers capitalizing on additive manufacturing to advance competitiveness in high performance environments – including auto sports, motor cross and professional winter games. Carbon fiber material is best suited to align with the requirements of complex, demanding racing – as teams capitalize on 3D printing to accelerate design iterations, workflows and final part production.
“The America’s Cup is a racing event like none other and tests the limits of design and manufacturing,” said Robyn Lesh, Design Team Engineer at American Magic. “Solid aerodynamics is truly the key, as our vessels must essentially ‘fly’ over the water with durable, extremely light-weight parts for racing. Whether it’s for developing prototypes, controllers, brackets or fittings – Stratasys 3D printing ensures we can quickly build, iterate and produce industrial-quality parts necessary to take home the Cup.”
American Magic is maximizing 3D printing for a broad range of applications, including innovative prototypes and essential brackets, fittings, and mounts. This work is partially aimed at improving aerodynamic loads on the team’s test boat, dubbed “The Mule”. The Mule is a half-sized version of the AC75 racing boats currently in production for the next America’s Cup.
Stratasys is unveiling its collaboration agreement with American Magic at RAPID +TCT 2019 in the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. Visitors can learn more at RAPID + TCT on Stratasys’ Booth (No. 1201). For more information on Stratasys’ advanced 3D printing solutions for high-performance environments, please visit: https://www.stratasys.com/3d-printers/fortus-380mc-450mc:
About New York Yacht Club American Magic
Formed in October 2017 by Bella Mente Racing, Quantum Racing and the New York Yacht Club, American Magic brings together highly successful racing programs with one of the foremost yacht clubs in the world. The team represents a shared vision of launching a campaign for the 36th America’s Cup competition, reconnecting the American sailing base with sailing’s premier event and elevating the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.
American Magic will develop and support a team that will participate in the America’s Cup competition, the Prada Cup and the America’s Cup World Series events that lead up to both. American Magic’s Official Innovation Partner is Airbus. Other partnerships include Official Apparel Sponsor Helly Hansen and Official Control Systems Sponsor Parker Hannifin. American Magic is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization – www.americanmagic.com.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.
Stratasys, the Stratasys signet, FDM, Fortus, F370, 380mc, 450mc are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005082/en/
