Mediafly Unveils New Sales Enablement Platform Experience for the Future of Evolved Selling™

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services that create interactive, value-based selling experiences, today presents a brand new platform interface and added functionality to meet the needs of sellers across the globe. In addition to the updated user experience, new capabilities include Mediafly Workspaces, Story Mapper and Tool Builder, which provide users the ability to customize in-app experiences on their own, without incremental coding resources, including designing custom ROI calculators. As part of the new platform experience, Mediafly is introducing a new iOS app - Mediafly Next.
While companies have the best intentions when unveiling new sales enablement solutions, many of these deployments fail. According to one study, U.S. organizations wasted $30 billion on unused software over the course of four years. Often times, this is due to technology not meeting the expectations of its users. For sellers, lack of customization and legacy solutions leave them scrambling to find relevant content and value-based evidence to provide the personalized sales interactions that modern buyers require. Admins and leaders of these teams are left to figure out how to design and organize the information that sellers need to succeed. Unfortunately, for many organizations, the process of designing an intuitive presentation app experience with interactive content that gains positive feedback and ultimately, a purchase, requires an unrealistic investment of time and budget.
“Sales enablement technology should be flexible, easy to use and allow for customization,” said Jason Shah, CTO at Mediafly. “Our customers want to personalize their solutions so they can provide the best experience to their buyers. With the new Mediafly, users can continue to feel well equipped in their sales conversations, providing value to their buyers at a faster rate, helping to increase revenue and exceed quotas.”
To help sales teams evolve from traditional content management portals and presentation tools like PowerPoint and guide them on how to improve sales, Mediafly gives users access to a modern, sophisticated, consumer-like presentation app experience across desktop and mobile. Now admins and sales reps can easily self-author and experience an interface with animations, customizable layouts and navigation, and interactive content without added support from Mediafly or IT.
Mediafly’s release includes three new capabilities: Mediafly Workspaces, Story Mapper and Tool Builder. With Workspaces, admins have the power to create a mobile presentation interface with the navigation and content they want the sales teams to leverage, and sellers can find the content they need with ease for their unique sales presentation. Through Story Mapper, sellers can instantly pivot to relevant content in their presentation to better address buyers' needs and questions. This allows them to create buyer-focused conversations through an interactive and value-add interaction.
Value-add experiences are increasingly important as B2B buyers become more budget restrained and risk-averse. In fact, six in 10 buyers want to discuss pricing on the first call. Mediafly’s Tool Builder gives sellers the flexibility to customize interactive tools such as ROI and TCO calculators in an easy-to-use environment, saving the user time and energy. Sellers can provide buyers with meaningful value messaging, compelling insights and credible financial justification that is unique to that specific buyer in every sales conversation.
"Since we started using Mediafly, our customers have rated their experience higher, citing things like the ability of reps to give them the best information in the moment,” said Tom Stubbs, Sales Capability Communications Manager at PepsiCo. “Mediafly gives us the ability to design a modern sales experience customers value.”
Mediafly’s latest sales enablement technology updates are just a few of the ways Mediafly helps sellers and marketers create, deliver, and analyze engaging sales presentations. Mediafly’s continued focus on enhancing how brands engage prospective buyers was recently recognized by G2. The sales enablement platform was named a Leader in G2’s Spring 2019 Grid Report for Sales Enablement. The grid, which is based on customer satisfaction and market presence, highlights that 96 percent of Mediafly users rated the platform 4 or 5 stars and 90 percent of users would recommend Mediafly’s platform. Additionally, Mediafly was recognized as a SAP Finalist for SAP App Center Partner of the Year. The award recognizes SAP partners with world-class solutions, contributing a significant amount to SAP revenue, a solid track record of customer success and a solid business plan for continued partner success. To learn more about Mediafly, visit Mediafly.com.
About Mediafly
Mediafly is a provider of sales enablement solutions and advisory services that create dynamic, interactive, value-based selling experiences. By using Mediafly’s technology and advisory services, marketing and sales teams at companies including PepsiCo, Disney, GE Healthcare, MillerCoors and Charles Schwab, are able to deliver custom, dynamic sales presentations quickly and efficiently, engaging customers with insights that are relevant to them. Mediafly’s Evolved Selling™ solution enables sellers to be more flexible, insightful and interactive in their sales interactions, resulting in increased sales and stronger customer relationships. Mediafly has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for five years consecutively, Crain’s Chicago Best Places to Work for two years consecutively and named to Inc.’s Best Places to Work of 2018. Visit Mediafly.com or follow @Mediafly for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005187/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225