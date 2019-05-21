M7 Global Partners Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary at Citrix Synergy 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 21, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
M7 Global Partners, a consortium of leading U.S. IT consulting firms widely recognized for their commitment to serving as trusted advisors in the deployment of Citrix® solutions, will showcase their technical expertise and demonstrate best practices for leveraging advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization, security, cloud and automation solutions, at Citrix Synergy 2019, taking place May 21-23, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Representing M7 Global Partners on stage during Citrix Synergy 2019 are Al Solorzano, Vice President, End User Computing, Entisys360 who will join Andrew Leong, Director, Product Marketing, Citrix; Dave Lesuer, Senior IT Manager, eBay; and, William Jenkins, Senior Systems Engineer, eBay for “SYN404: Insights on the eBay Journey with SD-WAN” on Wednesday, May 22 at 3:30 p.m. Other stage events M7 Global Partners members will be participating in at Citrix Synergy 2019 include “The Citrix Compatibility Game” on Wednesday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m. hosted by technology and life storyteller, Sean Donahue and featuring Al Solorzano as a panelist; and, “SYN527: Match.Geek” with Benjamin Crill, Consultant, Hogan Consulting Group, on Thursday, May 23 at 3:00 p.m.
“We are proud of our rich heritage in successfully teaming with Citrix to drive mutual success,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360 and Founding Partner, M7 Global Partners. “Entisys360 is looking forward to this year’s event, and we are excited to have an opportunity to share best practices for solving the business challenges our customers currently face around the deployment of VDI within their cloud-based IT environments.”
During Citrix Synergy 2019, M7 Global Partners will also be celebrating recent accolades awarded to its members by Citrix. Earlier this year at Citrix Summit 2019, Entisys360 was recognized by Citrix as its 2018 Partner of the Year for North America. This is the fifth time that Entisys360 has earned this designation from Citrix.
“Much of the success we’ve experienced collectively within M7 Global Partners is linked to our alliance with Citrix,” said Michael Hogan, President, Hogan Consulting Group and Founding Partner, M7 Global Partners. “The Hogan Consulting Group team are excited to be gathering with our fellow M7 members and partners this year in Atlanta for what is shaping up to be a very exciting event. We also look forward to having the opportunity to share the latest advancements and innovations from Citrix with our customers.”
Educational and Client Appreciation Events Scheduled to Take Place Throughout the Week
M7 Global Partners-hosted events taking place during Citrix Synergy 2019 include:
- Support, Access, Service and Choice: VDI in the Cloud Era. This annual “Meet the Experts” panel lunch and newly added “Royal Rumble” will pit some of your favorite M7 consultants and architects against each other to battle it out on various topics. Hosted by Entisys360’s Al Solorzano, this “Meet the Experts” event will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s Delta360 SkyClub, located just steps from the Georgia World Congress Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with industry trailblazers from top organizations leading the pack to VDI in the cloud.
- Citrix Synergy 2019 Demo Rounds. M7 Global Partners will return to the Delta360 SkyClub on Wednesday, May 22 for its popular demo rounds where key partner solutions will be presented by M7 Global Partners’ technical experts.
M7 Global Partners member companies AEC Group, Entisys360, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM will also host a VIP Executive “meet and greet” for M7 Global Partners clients, followed by vendor-sponsored “M7 is Back,” a “Men in Black” inspired appreciation event at the historic Tabernacle in Atlanta. Sponsors for “M7 is Back” include Arrow, Checkpoint, Citrix, Cisco, Datrium, IGEL, Ingram Micro, LG, Liquidware, PrinterLogic and Tricerat.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our valued clients and vendor partners at Citrix Synergy 2019,” said Paul Kunze, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, IntraSystems and Founding Partner, M7 Global Partners. “This event provides us with a great opportunity to educate ourselves and our customers on the latest technology developments and innovations from Citrix, while also giving us a chance connect with our partners and celebrate our success.”
For more information about Citrix Synergy 2019 visit www.citrixsynergy.com. To connect with M7 Global Partners member companies during Citrix Synergy 2019, tweet using the hashtag #M7CitrixSynergy, #M7TEN and #M7X, and follow us at:
- M7 Global Partners: twitter.com/M7_Global
- AEC Group: twitter.com/TheAECGroup
- Entisys360: twitter.com/entisys360
- Gotham Technology Group: twitter.com/GothamTG
- Hogan Consulting Group: twitter.com/HCG_Consulting
- IntraSystems: twitter.com/Intra_Access
- IPM: twitter.com/IPM_News
About M7 Global Partners
Founded in 2010, M7 Global Partners is a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter, desktop and mobile solutions in and out of the cloud with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid tier and enterprise customers and government agencies.
The mission of M7 Global Partners is to increase the value, credibility, depth and reach of the regional value added solution provider by developing a global organization that focuses on higher quality, more consistent, centralized relationship and experience for our vendors, system integrators and partners, and most importantly – our customers. M7 Global Partners is committed to achieving the promise and efficiencies of desktop virtualization. M7 has assembled all the necessary components and competencies to achieve the value of desktop cloud computing structures today. Members of M7 Global Partners are AEC Group, Entisys360, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, Intra Systems, IPM.
M7 Global Partners corporate headquarters are located in Montvale, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.M7GP.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005137/en/
