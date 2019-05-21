TiVo Integrates Demographic Attributes, Ad Airings, and Mobile Devices into TV Viewership Data Product, Helping Connect the Media and Advertising Industries to Viewers Across the Entertainment Ecosystem

|By Business Wire
May 21, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that its TV Viewership Data product is being expanded to include Kantar ad occurrences, Drawbridge’s Identity Graph and premium demographic attributes; giving TiVo customers an expanded data offering with more flexibility to meet the ever-changing needs of the market.
The availability of premium demographic attributes through TiVo’s relationship with best-in-class partners enables advertisers to supplement anonymous household viewership data with additional insights around demographics, consumer preferences and behaviors, providing contextual audience insights that better connect advertisers with relevant target audiences.
The Kantar ad data enables customers to now know both the programming viewership as well as the advertising viewership across millions of US households.
The Drawbridge Identity Graph enables customers to link viewership data with associated mobile ad identifiers, extending the reach and measurement of advertisements and marketing across pay-TV, OTT, and digital platforms.
“Household-level TV data is becoming more attractive as the advertising and media industries look to connect consumer touchpoints across screens, platforms, and campaigns across the TV ecosystem,” said Ben Maughan, VP business development and data product management, TiVo. “TiVo’s unique TV Viewership Data has been a leading innovator in the space and is constantly evolving into a more robust offering.”
“Marketers rely on Kantar’s industry-leading ad intelligence data to track competitive activity in their sector. By connecting with TiVo TV Viewership Data, we can give our customers a holistic view of what messages consumers are receiving,” says Vik Sharma, SVP for media and tech at Kantar. “We’re excited to continue providing clients with ad exposure data on a set-top-box level through our arrangement with TiVo.”
"TV’s power as an awareness channel is clear, but it’s long been missing the component of identity,” said Jon DeGennaro, VP of enterprise partnerships at drawbridge. “There’s no reason why TV can’t be as targetable and measurable as other platforms and give marketers the ability to reach and report on viewership, engagement, and conversion across the entire cross-channel consumer journey. Bringing identity to TV does just that. We’re excited to be partnering with TiVo to enable these crucial tools."
With these integrations, TiVo solidifies its role as an innovator in the TV data landscape and continues to deliver improved viewership data products that are partner-agnostic and consistent with the transforming industry.
About TiVo
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at business.tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivoforbusiness.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.
