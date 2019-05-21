Generation Closes $1 Billion Sustainable Solutions Fund

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Generation Investment Management LLP, the dedicated sustainable investment firm with approximately $22 billion of assets under management, today announced the close of its $1 billion Generation IM Sustainable Solutions Fund III. This fund builds on the firm’s 15-year commitment to investing globally in companies which it sees are accelerating the transition to a sustainable economy.
The new fund, Generation’s third and largest in its Growth Equity strategy, sits alongside its established public equity strategy, and enables Generation to make meaningful minority investments of $50-150 million in innovative companies with high-growth potential.
“We believe that we are at the early stages of a technology-led sustainability revolution, which has the scale of the industrial revolution, and the pace of the digital revolution,” said Al Gore, Chairman and Co-Founder.
“Globally, we see the rapid adoption of sustainable solutions at an important inflection point. By taking advantage of technology cost-down curves, companies can drive sustainable transition through profitable growth and innovative business models,” said Lilly Wollman, Partner and Co-Head of the Growth Equity platform.
The Generation Sustainable Solutions Fund will focus on investments in growth-stage businesses with well-established technology and commercial traction in three areas:
1) Planetary health: low carbon solutions transforming mobility, food, energy, and enterprise
2) People health: enabling health outcomes and a lower-cost, accessible healthcare system
3) Financial inclusion: supporting access to finance and an equitable future of work.
“Sustainability is about both what a company does (the products and services it sells) and how a company operates,” said Lila Preston, Partner and Co-Head of the Growth Equity platform. “A hallmark of our investment approach is that we take a systems-level view and leverage our long-term horizon and deep industry insights.”
The first two investments in Generation’s Sustainable Solutions Fund have been SOPHiA GENETICS, a company leveraging its deep expertise in life sciences and computing to democratise data driven medicine, and Andela, the engineering-as-a-service business enabling fast growing global enterprises to access Africa’s top software engineering talent.
The following companies are representative of Growth Equity opportunities: Asana, DocuSign, gogoro, CiBO, M-Kopa, Ocado, Optoro and Seventh Generation, amongst others. The common thread among these companies is a commitment to providing customers with superior products and services, and a dedication to promoting fully sustainable business models.
The fund builds on Generation Investment Management’s global investment platform which is based on a robust research methodology, a long-term view and differentiated insight into what sustainable organizations require to effectively accelerate market adoption.
“Generation is a pure play sustainable investment manager. We seek businesses that provide goods and services consistent with a low-carbon, prosperous, equitable, healthy and fair society,” said David Blood, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at the firm. “Sustainable investing is all we do, and all we will ever do. With a continuum of capital, and the collaboration between our public and private investment teams, we can be true long-term equity partners to the very best companies big and small.”
The Sustainable Solutions Fund has a global and diverse institutional investor base. With a presence in London and San Francisco, the Growth Equity team of 14 people offers portfolio companies a rich diversity of thinking and experience. The team represents eight nationalities and nearly sixty per cent of the team is female.
About Generation
Generation Investment Management LLP is dedicated to long-term investing, integrated sustainability research, and client alignment. It is an independent, private, owner-managed partnership established in 2004 and headquartered in London, with a US office in San Francisco. Generation Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority. www.generationim.com
Important Note
This document is neither intended as marketing material nor as a financial promotion; rather it is intended solely to provide general background information on the close of Generation IM Sustainable Solutions Fund III, L.P. (the “Fund”). When open for subscription, the Fund was only available to a limited number of sophisticated investors, in accordance with applicable private placement rules. No public offer of interests in the Fund was made in any jurisdiction. The Fund is now closed and no further issuance of interests in the Fund will be made. Consequently, this document is for information purposes only.
Generation Investment Management LLP (“Generation UK”), is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom and reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an exempt reporting advisor. Generation UK is the parent entity of Generation Investment Management US LLP ("Generation US"), an investment adviser registered with the SEC under the U.S. Registration as an investment adviser with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Generation UK and Generation US may only transact business in any state, country, or province if they or their affiliates (as applicable) first are registered, or excluded or exempted from registration, under applicable laws of that state or province.
While the information contained in this document is believed reliable, Generation makes no representation that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Generation is not responsible for amending, correcting, or updating any information or opinions contained herein, and it accepts no liability for loss arising from the information contained in this material. Any opinions expressed are present opinions only. Companies listed have been selected on objective non-performance-based criteria solely for the purpose of illustrating the Growth Equity team’s investment philosophy. There is no warranty such companies have been or will be profitable. They must not be viewed as investment recommendations or research. Nothing in this document should be interpreted to imply that past results are an indication of future performance. This document should not be construed as the giving of advice or the making of a recommendation. It is not intended to be formal investment research in respect of any company. No reliance should be placed on the fact Generation invested in considering any future investment in such companies, the circumstances of which may have materially changed. This document is not calculated to lead directly or indirectly to any person entering into any investment management agreement or any exercise of any rights conferred by an investment to acquire, dispose of, underwrite or convert an investment so as to constitute an investment advertisement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005339/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644