MAXCases Announces Two New Lines of Protective Cases that Complement the Latest Laptop and Chromebook Designs

|May 21, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
MAXCases, a leading manufacturer of protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, tablets and other mobile devices, announced the launch of the MAXCases EdgeProtect* and EdgeProtect Plus* custom-fit cases. The company is redefining the future of protective case solutions for education and commercial applications. Thinner and lighter in design, the MAXCases EdgeProtect and EdgeProtect Plus represent an evolution in protective case designs at cost-effective price points.
MAXCases EdgeProtect
Designed to enhance next-generation Chromebooks and laptops with built-in, bottom-half drop protection, the EdgeProtect single-side, top-only case delivers ruggedized protection with enhanced coverage for susceptible corners. The EdgeProtect is made of impact-resistant, clear polycarbonate, surrounded by a shock-absorbing TPE edge. When closed for carrying, the intended fit of the EdgeProtect extends and overlaps the corners of the Chromebook or laptop for maximum protection.
MAXCases EdgeProtect Plus
The EdgeProtect Plus two-piece case delivers the company’s highest level of protection, while still providing a thinner and lighter profile than previous generations of two-piece designs – all at a budget friendly price. The EdgeProtect Plus features the company’s new FrameGuard™ bottom, which evenly distributes vibrations across a wider area of the device, offering greater drop protection. The impact-resistant top features protective corners that overlap the sides of the device.
These new cost-effective cases deliver next-level protection that perfectly complement the latest engineering developments from Chromebook and laptop manufacturers. Both cases offer thinner, lighter alternatives for device protection where it’s needed the most during a potential drop. The EdgeProtect and EdgeProtect Plus provide complete access to all ports and openings while in use, and unobstructive access for installing upgrades and asset tags.
“We developed our new EdgeProtect and EdgeProtect Plus lines to work with the inherent drop protection qualities found in the latest generation of laptops and Chromebooks,” said Al Giazzon, CEO of MAXCases. “Providing an enhanced level of drop protection while reducing the size and weight of the cases means lighter backpacks and easier loading into virtually any charging cart. These new designs will save schools money, with up to 40 percent savings over older bulkier solutions. Education technology is constantly evolving and the new MAXCases line of protective cases demonstrates our future-proof thinking and alignment with the latest Chromebooks and laptops.”
The EdgeProtect and EdgeProtect Plus work with many of the latest Chromebooks and laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others.
The MAXCases EdgeProtect will be available for an MSRP of $29.95 in June 2019. The EdgeProtect Plus will be available in July 2019 for an MSRP of $39.95.
*Patent-pending
About MAXCases
MAXCases designs protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, tablets, and other popular mobile devices. Combining extensive testing and customer feedback, MAXCases offers superior performance and style, a U.S.-based customer service department, and customization options to accommodate special requests. For more information, visit www.maxcases.com.
