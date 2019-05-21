KB Home Debuts State-of-the-Art Smart Home and Personal Wellness Technologies at Genoa at Orchard Hills in Irvine

For the first time, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is offering homebuyers the opportunity to purchase components of the integrated health and wellness and smart home technologies debuted at their concept home of the future, KB Home ProjeKt: Where Tomorrow Lives. ProjeKt was unveiled earlier this year in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show® (CES) in Las Vegas and certain features are now available at KB Home’s latest community in Irvine, Genoa at Orchard Hills.

The homes at the new community offer optional energy independence and innovative technologies from Delos’ DARWIN™ Home Wellness Intelligence network, high-efficiency SunPower® solar, and the Powerwall energy storage and management system provided by Swell Energy.

In addition, all KB homes at Genoa at Orchard Hills offer the proprietary KB Smart Home System featuring Google Assistant™, which allows KB homeowners to control the functionality of their smart-home features, automate routines to their individual preferences and live more comfortably and efficiently in their new homes. Together, these systems can provide one of the most efficient, technologically advanced and fully integrated smart homes available today from a national homebuilder.

“The KB homes available at Genoa at Orchard Hills offer our customers smart solutions for energy independence while supporting personal wellness for homeowners and their families,” said Steve Ruffner, regional general manager for KB Home. “Buyers are seeking homes that deliver on energy efficiency and promote healthier home environments. This new smart home delivers on that.”

Every KB home at Genoa is designed to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Indoor airPLUS qualification standards to provide a home environment that is cleaner, quieter, healthier, more efficient and better performing compared to typical new and resale homes in the area. In addition, Genoa offers homebuyers the option to integrate Delos’ state-of-the-art DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence network, a powerful responsive platform that passively monitors and calibrates the home environment to help support health, performance and well-being.

KB Home is the first U.S. production homebuilder to offer this innovative home wellness technology, which comprises a proprietary sensor-monitoring platform and solutions across air filtration, water purification and restorative lighting. DARWIN can be controlled from a smartphone app, stand-alone tablet or Google Assistant, offering the freedom to control and access wellness intelligence throughout the home.

All homes at Genoa at Orchard Hills will be built to ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, as well as fully integrated 2kW SunPower Equinox™ solar photovoltaic systems as standard features. Only 10 percent of new homes in the U.S. are built to ENERGY STAR certification guidelines and even fewer offer solar power. As such, the KB homes at Genoa at Orchard Hills are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to help save homebuyers up to $2,000 a year in utility costs, depending upon the floor plan, which adds up to potential savings of over $60,000 over the life of a 30-year mortgage.

These KB homes also offer the option to expand to an electricity-independent home with a larger solar power system and energy storage unit that has built-in intelligence to provide the home with its energy needs at night or when demand is more than what the solar system can provide. These options can potentially keep a home’s electricity bills and carbon footprint near zero.

Prospective homebuyers who visit Genoa at Orchard Hills can experience the integrated KB Smart Home System and other innovative technologies firsthand. KB Home plans to construct 110 homes in three distinct two-story floor plans that range in size from 3,550 to 3,950 square feet. These modern KB homes include up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths and feature desirable design characteristics like downstairs bedroom suites, sleek gourmet kitchens, elegant master suites, lofts and a private yard, ideal for entertaining. Pricing begins at $1.7 million.

Genoa at Orchard Hills model homes and sales center is located at 57 Suede in Irvine, Calif. From I-5 or I-405, exit Culver Dr. heading east. Turn left on Furrow, right on Woody Knoll, left on Fallen Branch, left on Ruby Hill and left on Suede. The sales center is open, Mondays, 1–6 p.m., and Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Genoa at Orchard Hills or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

