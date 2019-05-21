Gardening, Aviation and More Funded by Latest Battelle STEM Grant

|By Business Wire
Battelle has funded a new portfolio of 19 different out-of-classroom education programs that build skill in Central Ohio students.
Battelle has awarded $753,000 to fund 19 new or expanded learning programs in Central Ohio. It’s the largest-ever total funding in a single year as the Battelle STEM Grant Program completes its seventh annual round of awards. Providing new opportunities for students to experience quality science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is Battelle’s top philanthropic priority. To date, the program has awarded more than $3.85 million.
“Creativity allows society to push the boundaries of what can be built and what we understand about the world,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “That’s the work our scientists and engineers do every day and it is precisely the skill these programs foster in young people.”
The Battelle STEM Grant Program supports Central Ohio organizations that link STEM education to the arts.
“Each and every organization awarded today proposed a unique way of connecting STEM education to Central Ohio students and the problems that matter to young people in Central Ohio,” said Aimee Kennedy, Battelle Senior Vice President, Education, STEM Learning & Philanthropy. “Together, these efforts create a portfolio of educational approaches that will show thousands of young people the value of a STEM career.”
“We are proud to help creative educators in our community find new ways to connect kids to critical subjects and to each other,” said Kennedy. “Unlocking the potential of these young innovators ensures a future of innovation for Central Ohio and the world.”
The 19 out-of-classroom learning activities funded by Battelle are:
Cardio in Canal: Design Thinking to Increase Physical Activity by Canal Winchester Local Schools
All 3,500 K-12 teachers and students in Canal Winchester will participate in a district-wide problem-based learning lesson to increase heart rates through outdoor exercise. Students will use new Fit Trail stations placed at three schools and participate in a week-long summer camp. The program culminates with a Cardio in Canal Summer Celebration in June 2020.
Kids Creating Innovative Solutions for the Future of Mobility by Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center
Primary school-age children will complete a 10-week summer program on future mobility and automotive design solutions. The project collaborates with Smart Columbus, COSI, Honda R&D Americas and The Artmobile.
Studio Thinking Continuum by Columbus Museum of Art
The Columbus Museum of Art will implement and evaluate the Open Studio, an extension of the Teen Open Studio for all ages and launch a new Mobile Studio for libraries, concert series, festivals, and other summer programs including Columbus Parks and Recreation’s Go Lunch program.
Out-of-School Time Learning Package by COSI
This program will provide a yearlong deep dive into a STEM content area or career field for approximately 150 youths, aged 10–14, during their afterschool participation at five Boys and Girls Club of Columbus sites.
Continuing CBusStudentHack: Coding for Community by Franklin University
CBusStudentHack: Coding for Community is a 10-week program aimed at promoting computer science education and increasing high school students’ college and career readiness culminating with an in-person competition. This funding will extend the program for a 5th year with continued improvements based on feedback from Central Ohio educators and students.
Green STEM Girls Year 2 by Friends of the Conservatory
Through the Franklin Park Conservatory’s Green STEM after school program, 35 middle-school students from Columbus City Preparatory School for Girls will use the Conservatory’s extensive plant collection as a living classroom to learn about environmental and life sciences through creative and engaging approaches such as cooking, dance and design.
Girl Scouts Make Zone Expansion + Mobile by Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, Inc.
This program will expand the Make Zone, a maker space for girls in grades K–12 to explore STEM activities like robotics, 3D printing and prototyping, design and engineering, TV and multimedia and more. Learning experiences will offer opportunities for girls to gain leadership skills while learning about STEM careers and engaging in hands-on science and extracurricular activities.
Gravity Powered Project by Gladden Community House
The Gladden Community House will create a STEM-based Gravity Powered Project and Vehicle Derby for K-12th grade Franklinton youth. Gladden will provide our students with year-long STEM based educational programming about force and motion and will help students build gravity powered vehicles to demonstrate these principles in action.
Green Teens Grow by Highland Youth Garden
This program will expand garden education from the elementary students to teens at the Highland Youth Garden, an oasis for learning, connecting and engaging. Teens will work with educators to lead the elementary students in STEM learning.
King Arts Gardening and Film Workshops by King Arts Complex
Children from 5 to 18 visiting the King Arts Complex will combine STEM and arts learning in two workshops: 1. Go-Green, where young children learn the magic of gardening and joy of creating artwork from natural and recycled materials. 2. B.A.M.N. (By Any Means Necessary) where older youth, ages 13 to 18, will work with a visiting filmmaker to conceptualize and produce their own short film.
Lakewood Local Schools STEM Club by Lakewood Local School District
Lakewood Local Schools will start a weekly after-school STEM club for students at Jackson Intermediate School. Students will use Design Thinking to work through a variety of challenges built on Ohio’s Science and Technology Content Standards and showcase their work at a celebration for parents and the local community.
STEAM Club Projects/Open Maker Space at Metro Middle by Metro Early College Middle School
The program creates a makerspace at Metro Early College Middle and High School with open hours two days a week and weekly scaffolded projects. Students will also conduct their own maker service fair auction and external workshops for libraries, Boys & Girls clubs, and other community groups.
Exploration In Modern Farming by Ohio Soybean Council
The Ohio Soybean Foundation will extend and enhance its informal education program, Exploration of Modern Farming. The program will train 20 pre-service teachers to lead outreach events in the summer of 2019 and 2020. The Ohio Soybean Foundation will provide matching funds up to $35,000 to reach approximately 14,000 participants over two years.
Girls Soar Summer Program by PAST Foundation
Through Girls Soar, Central Ohio Middle School girls will explore careers in aviation by learning about air traffic control and principles of flight. Both KIPP Columbus and the PAST Innovation Lab will each host Girls Soar programs, reaching up to 80 young women, with the aviation activities and the introduction role models that look like participating girls.
Artistic ASL by Shadowbox Live
Shadowbox Live will continue its partnership with Columbus State Community College to teach American Sign Language to students through artistic interpretation through physically and emotionally embracing the onstage characters. The program also expands theatrical interpreting services to the deaf community in Central Ohio.
Techie Camp: Educating, Exciting and Empowering Students with the "T" in STEM by TECH CORPS
TECH CORPS will expand their impact throughout Franklin County by offering a series of 10 Techie Camps to 200 elementary and middle school students underrepresented in computer science and technology. Techie Camp is a full day, week-long summer camp designed to educate, excite and empower students with technology while promoting creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.
Camp Architecture/High School Design Studio by The Center for Architecture and Design
This program funds camp registrations for underserved youths in central Ohio to learn about architecture, landscape architecture, urban and regional planning, interior design, retail design, industrial design, interior design at Knowlton School of Architecture at Ohio State University.
Community STEM Center Initiative at The Works by The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology
Partnering with middle schools in Licking County, The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology will build on activities from previous years, supporting teachers through professional learning and cross-district mentorship and collaboration while expanding student access to creative out-of-school learning opportunities to explore STEM concepts and careers.
STEMPossible by United Way of Delaware County/Strengthening Families
STEMPossible, a program of the United Way of Delaware County Strengthening Families initiative, aims to grow middle school students’ interest and engagement in STEM by nurturing a culture where curiosity is encouraged, imagination is expected, and critical thinking is valued. STEMPossible connects students to the world of STEM and their academic work in a fun, innovative and inclusive way.
