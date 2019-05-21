Syncsort Delivers Unrivaled Solution for Building Streaming Enterprise Data Pipelines

|By Business Wire
|
May 21, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Syncsort, the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software, today announced the delivery of Connect CDC, a new real-time change data capture and data replication product that enables organizations to stream application data from diverse on-premises and cloud sources, including mainframe, with guaranteed data delivery. By making all mission-critical application data accessible in real time, organizations can empower business users across the enterprise to make decisions based on information when it’s most relevant and valuable.
“In a recent Syncsort survey exploring top IT challenges, making data accessible across the enterprise was among the top three priorities, and only half of respondents called their organization very effective or somewhat effective in getting data insights to business users,” said Dr. Tendü Yoğurtçu, CTO, Syncsort. “Streaming data pipelines present an excellent way to address this challenge, enabling advanced analytics, machine learning and AI for a wide range of business use cases, from hotel bookings to marketing campaigns and fraud detection.”
“When streaming data in real time, however, enterprises need to be certain the data will not be lost or duplicated in the event of a system or network failure,” continued Yoğurtçu. “This is particularly challenging in hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments. Connect CDC leverages advanced data replication technology to help ensure data delivery, even when network issues occur, avoiding any disruption to the business.”
Connect CDC is part of the Syncsort Connect family of data integration products, designed to meet the needs of the largest enterprises in the world. It is a highly resilient, fault-tolerant product that replicates data across relational databases, streaming frameworks like Apache Kafka and Amazon Kinesis and cloud data stores. It integrates with the Kafka schema registry to support data governance and protects data in motion integrating with security frameworks such as Kerberos.
Highlights include:
-
One product to support a variety of use cases for sharing data
across the organization to power real-time insights and better
decision-making, including:
- Streaming application data from traditional systems and legacy databases – including complex mainframe data (Db2/z, VSAM) – to business applications and analytics platforms that demand the most up-to-date information.
- Seamlessly moving data across hybrid cloud deployments.
- Keeping data lakes in sync with enterprise data stores, on-premises and across multiple cloud environments.
- Modernizing, re-platforming and consolidating databases.
- Resilient, fault-tolerant data delivery that automatically recovers from network or server outages without manual intervention or resynchronization. Monitors for collisions and resolves conflicts to ensure data integrity.
- Enterprise-grade features that support data governance with new Kafka schema registry integration, in addition to existing Cloudera Navigator and Atlas support, to provide comprehensive insights into where the data comes from. Maintains an audit trail for compliance, keeps data secure and minimizes system and network resource utilization with log-based change data capture.
To learn more about the new Connect CDC software, view our webcast, "New: Syncsort Connect CDC Real-time Data Replication,” and read our blog, which includes a short video.
About Syncsort
Syncsort is the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software. We organize data everywhere to keep the world working – the same data that powers machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. We use our decades of experience so that more than 7,000 customers, including 84 of the Fortune 100, can quickly extract value from their critical data anytime, anywhere. Our products provide a simple way to optimize, assure, integrate, and advance data, helping to solve for the present and prepare for the future. Learn more at syncsort.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005168/en/
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
