Tufin Extends Its Leadership in Policy-Based Security Automation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-1, advancing its leadership in network security automation with the industry’s first solution to feature policy-based automation for server policy cloning.
Enterprises today devote significant time and resources to processing access requests related to server policy cloning during application migration. With its new server policy cloning capabilities, the latest version of the award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite enables enterprises to duplicate the right policy to set up new servers quickly and without errors. Organizations going through digital transformation can now migrate applications to new data centers or to the cloud without compromising the availability and security of mission-critical services. As a result, network security teams can now dramatically accelerate the pace of application migration, save time and resources and achieve continuous compliance with full documentation of the process.
“Our customers have some of the largest and most complex networks in the world, and it’s critical that any changes they make to security policies are executed quickly and accurately across the network,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “The latest release of the Tufin Orchestration Suite is designed to help enterprises undergoing digital transformation improve the speed, accuracy and security of application migration across networks.”
Categorization of Unassociated IP Addresses
The latest version of the Tufin Orchestration Suite builds on Tufin’s industry-leading network segmentation capabilities. With Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-1, all private IP addresses that are not associated with zones can still be protected by the Unified Security Policy (USP) matrix. By leveraging a pre-defined “private” zone for unassociated networks, Tufin enables enterprises to establish restrictions on traffic to and from a private network, tightening their network security posture. Security teams can extend their segmentation policy across the entire fragmented network. This allows security teams to ensure that all subnetworks across the enterprise are secured.
This capability is key for Zero Trust security initiatives, as it helps enforce a unified security policy across large, complex networks and eliminates any blind spots that the security team may inadvertently miss. It also provides critical support for enterprises who experience challenges in defining their network segmentation policy. With Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-1, it is easy to start segmenting by defining the basic restrictions of access between private networks and the internet, for which zones are pre-defined, and then refine the policy further by adding specific network zones for applications and systems containing sensitive data.
Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-1 also features vendor-specific enhancements, including:
- Tightened security through enhanced support for next generation firewall policies by adding visibility into Palo Alto Networks URL categories
- Support for Cisco Nexus VXLAN to ensure accurate topology analysis and automation
- Automated server decommissioning for Check Point global objects and support for Check Point version R80.20
Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-1 is now generally available.
About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.
Find out more at: www.tufin.com
Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech
Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk
Source: Tufin
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005171/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644