Verint Unveils Groundbreaking New Voice of the Customer Cloud Solution that Combines Digital Leadership and Listening at Scale in the Contact Center

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive, enterprise-wide view of the voice of the customer, now a cornerstone of its expanding Voice of Customer (VoC) strategy. Tailored to serve the unique needs of CX leaders, Verint Unified VoC* provides a complete view of direct, indirect and inferred VoC from across key customer engagement channels with a powerful, automated analytics engine to deliver actionable insights. These insights empower organizations to prioritize and act upon the CX initiatives that deliver the most significant financial impact.

According to a November 2018 Market Guide for the Voice-of-the-Customer from Gartner1, “the ability to collect direct feedback through traditional email, web and/or mobile surveys is now standard and organizations should seek to collect, combine and interpret other forms of direct feedback with indirect feedback and inferred feedback. They then turn that data into alerts, reports, customized dashboards and business-rule-based actions, and get the right information to the right people at the right time.”

Similarly, Forrester’s 2019 research2, charting top VoC trends, highlights sharing VoC data throughout an organization, a focus on unstructured and unsolicited customer interaction data, integrating VoC and operational data, embedded prioritization frameworks, and better execution of “closing the loop” among the trending practices that help lead to best-in-class VoC programs. The report further notes “VoC programs are still too focused on surveys, squander unstructured and unsolicited feedback, lack full data integration, and struggle to prove business value.”

Only Verint Unified VoC enables organizations to take advantage of these emerging trends and achieve true competitive advantage, notably through its clear market leadership and largest market presence in digital VoC and as the only solution that natively taps into the rich CX insights available from contact center interactions through speech and text analytics.

Key capabilities include:

Cross-channel structured and unstructured VoC data collection including email, SMS and post call IVR surveys, digital feedback from websites and mobile devices, and customer interactions from contact centers that provide organizations a complete view of their customer and uncover blind spots often missed by other products.

Unified VoC data analysis allowing organizations to map data from multiple sources, create common KPI’s, and drive insights and take action such as the identification, sizing and prioritization of CX issues from across all channels to optimize ROI on CX initiatives.

Triggers, alerts, and case management that work out-of-the-box on the unified data sets to deliver VoC with real operational impact, such as automatically leveraging digital feedback to alert the contact center of emerging issues and initiate actions to resolve those issues.

“We’ve heard from the majority of our customers that surveying their customers remains important, and yet is no longer enough to give them what they need to differentiate in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” says Verint’s Ben Smith, vice president and general manager of Verint’s Voice of the Customer solutions. “We’re the only provider in the market to empower organizations with the automated ability to mine the millions of VoC interactions in their contact center and digital channels. With our ability to collect these insights and analyze them together with a variety of cross-channel survey and operational data to drive action across the enterprise, Verint has redefined the role of CX in the market.”

This announcement was made from Orlando at Verint’s Engage Global Customer and Partner Conference, where the world’s most admired brands are gathering to collaborate on ‘what’s next’ in customer engagement. For more information on Verint Voice of the Customer solutions, click here.

* Verint Unified VoC is planned for general availability in August 2019.

1 Source: Gartner Inc., Market Guide for Voice of the Customer Solutions, by Jim Davies and Ed Thompson, Nov 6, 2018.

2 Source: Forrester, Report: The Top 10 Trends Among VoC Leaders, by Faith Adams, April 15, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005312/en/