SwiftStack Unveils “1click” Cloud Storage for Veeam Cloud Tier, Earns Veeam Ready Status

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 08:35 AM EDT
SwiftStack, the leader in multi-cloud data storage and management, today announced that the new SwiftStack Software Appliance has a 1click Application Profile for Veeam to further simplify setup and management of cloud or on-premises object storage for Cloud Tier, a new feature in Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 4. The appliance helps Veeam users realize the economy and elasticity of cloud storage, and keep data active and available on-demand even as volumes and compliance requirements grow.
SwiftStack, a Veeam Alliance Partner, has achieved Veeam Ready Object status in Veeam’s newest category for object storage platforms, announced on May 16th. Veeam Ready Object qualification assures users that SwiftStack meets Veeam’s partner testing program standards for feature compatibility and performance levels of object storage products.
Veeam customers using SwiftStack can create a capacity tier for long-term data retention in their own datacenter, across multiple geographic regions, and/or one or more public clouds depending on their management and retention policies. Pointers to the migrated files, along with associated metadata, are maintained locally near the Veeam servers, while files for long-term retention are moved off to SwiftStack. Other policies can be assigned based on protection, location, access, or other requirements. SwiftStack stores data in a highly durable manner across its cluster and can automatically replicate the data offsite to another data center or public cloud to protect against a major disaster.
“Using Veeam Cloud Tier is just the beginning of a fully modernized, cloud-native storage environment that can be extended to other enterprise applications so users can manage the hyper-growth of data – and extract more value from that data,” said Erik Pounds, Vice President of Marketing at SwiftStack. “The new 1click software appliance for Veeam Cloud Tier is a single-click process to configure a scalable cloud infrastructure that costs approximately one-tenth of traditional storage and is capable of so much more.”
“SwiftStack brings much-needed cloud and data center storage strategies to Veeam users who want to reduce storage acquisition, scaling, and management costs,” said Ken Ringdahl, Vice President of Global Alliance Architecture at Veeam. “The appetite for cloud storage is continuing to increase and SwiftStack delivering scale-out on-premises capabilities with a bridge into a public cloud service is an ideal solution.”
SwiftStack performed this recent round of qualification testing on Cisco hardware infrastructure which included UCS S3260 storage servers and HyperFlex. For even further assurance of compatibility, Cisco offers pre-defined solution bundles for SwiftStack, supported by the software appliance.
SwiftStack is showing its Software Appliance with 1click Application Profile for Veeam Cloud Tier solution for the first time this week at VeeamON, the world’s premier event for Cloud Data Management™, May 21-23 in Miami.
SwiftStack is easy to deploy and scale with adding standard server hardware on premises and accounts in Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform. Applications and users are given universal access (file and object) to a single data namespace, and data is placed across the system by user-defined policies. Any amount of metadata can be added and indexed in the system, allowing for full awareness and utilization. The new SwiftStack Software Appliance featuring 1click Application Profiles simplify the provisioning, tuning, and ongoing management of storage for leading data-driven enterprise applications. A 1click Application Profile is already available for Splunk Enterprise with SmartStore, with more to come.
For more information about SwiftStack’s value for Veeam Cloud Tier visit swiftstack.com/veeam.
About SwiftStack
SwiftStack, founded in 2011 by some of the earliest pioneers in cloud computing, is a leading cloud storage provider for organizations that require universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single namespace. Its software is popular in industries like media and entertainment, global service providers, life sciences, and web-based business; and for functions like AI/ML, analytics, scientific research, active archive, and managing data across multiple clouds. SwiftStack is utilized by industry leaders including eBay, Pac-12 Networks, Verizon, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and received B-series funding from OpenView Partners, Storm Ventures, UMC Capital, and Mayfield Fund. For more information visit www.swiftstack.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005317/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644