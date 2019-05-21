Global and China Memory Industry Report, 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 08:54 AM EDT
The "Global and China Memory Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, the global memory market was worth USD153.4 billion, surging by 23.7% from a year earlier thanks to rising prices as a result of robust demand from mobile phones and cloud services and a higher supplier concentration. Global memory demand will continue to increase as emerging technologies such as AI, AR/VR, and internet of things (IoT) rise and downstream sectors like consumer and automotive electronics need much more.
Memories are led by DRAM and Flash. Dynamic random access memory (DRAM) is used the most widely in systems for its excellent performance and lower cost than its peers in spite of volatility when powered down. In 2018, the global DRAM market was valued at USD94.8 billion or so, a 30.2% jump on the previous year; Flash memory chip, the most common non-volatile memory, finds the broadest application in mass storage field because it is non-volatile even if power is turned off. In 2018, NAND Flash sales leaped by 14.4% to USD56.3 billion on an annualized basis; NOR Flash sales were approximately USD1.9 billion; the market size of other memories (including static random-access memory (SRAM)) reached a combined roughly USD400 million.
Memory market segments vary in competitive pattern. In the global DRAM market, Samsung Electronics remains the bellwether sweeping 46% market shares, and its four DRAM plants all with 12-inch production lines can produce 395,000 units a month; another Korean vendor SK Hynix branching out from Hyundai Technology, takes a 28% share, making itself the world's second-largest DRAM vendor, with an 8-inch wafer production line and two 12-inch lines in Korea, an 8-inch line in Oregon, the US and a 12-inch line in Wuxi, China; America's Micron Technology is in the third-place commanding 21% of the market and boasting a DRAM capacity of about 340,000 units per month after acquiring ELPIDA and Rexchip and integrating Inotera Memories' capacity.
As for NAND Flash, the global market has been monopolized by five vendors, i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Micron, SK Hynix and Western Digital, with the CR5 reaching a staggering 98%. Samsung Electronics whose NAND Flash capacity stands at 560,000 units per month has decided to expand Phase II of its plant in Xi'an city, China for a larger NAND Flash capacity.
Toshiba and Western Digital will keep their partnership, with a collective capacity of 510,000 units per month; Toshiba's Fab 6 still under construction will start 96-layer 3D NAND capacity expansion plan; also, its Fab 7 has been kicked off, and will become operational in the second half of 2019 for producing 96-layer-above 3D NAND and go into mass production in 2020. Micron has a monthly capacity of 350,000 units and proposes the construction of Phase III of its fab.
SK Hynix will build another new plant, M15, on the site of its existing plant in Cheongju, Korea, to produce 96-layer-above 3D NAND, and put it into use in 2019, with a monthly capacity of 50,000 units. Chinese player Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. under Tsinghua Unigroup will see the capacity of its manufacturing base in Wuhan City reach 150,000 units at the end of 2019.
Global & China Memory Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:
- Memory overview (definition and classification, industry chain and technology roadmap);
- Memory applications (mobile phone, tablet PC, notebook computer and server);
- Memory industry (market size and segments (DRAM, NAND Flash, NOR Flash, etc.));
- 14 memory vendors (Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Micron, etc.) (operation, main products, production layout, output and sales, development strategy, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1 CMOS Camera Module Industry
1.1 CMOS Camera Module Industry Chain
1.2 Technology Route
1.3 CMOS Camera Module Industry
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Competitive Landscape
1.4 Mobile Phone CCM Market
1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Market
1.4.2 Mobile CCM Market Size
1.4.3 Competitive Landscape
1.4.4 Future Development Trend
1.5 Automotive CCM Market
1.5.1 Market Size
1.5.2 Competitive Landscape
1.6 Dual Camera
1.6.1 Overview
1.6.2 Market
1.6.3 Competitive Landscape
1.7 3D Imaging
1.7.1 Overview
1.7.2 Market
2 CMOS Image Sensor Industry
2.1 CIS Overview and Technology Route
2.2 CIS Market Size
2.3 CIS Supply Chain
2.4 Competitive Landscape
3 Optical Lens Industry
3.1 Overview
3.2 Competitive Landscape
3.3 Development Direction
4 VCM Industry
4.1 Introduction to VCM
4.2 Market Size
4.3 Competitive Landscape
5 AA Equipment Industry
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Size
5.3 Competitive Landscape
6 CMOS Image Sensor Vendors
6.1 Sony
6.2 Samsung Electronics
6.3 Omnivision
6.4 ON-SEMI
6.5 Galaxycore Microelectronics
6.6 SuperPix Micro Technology
7 Optical Lens Vendors
7.1 Largan Precision
7.2 GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO)
7.3 Asia Optical
7.4 Newmax Technology
7.5 Ability Opto-Electronics Technology (AOET)
7.6 KANTATSU
7.7 Digital Optics
7.8 Glorytek
7.9 SEKONIX
7.10 Korea Optical
7.11 FUJINON
8 VCM Vendors
8.1 ALPS
8.2 Hysonic
8.3 Jahwa Electronics
8.4 Mitsumi Electric
9 Camera Module Vendors
9.1 Chicony
9.2 O-Film
9.3 Q-TECH
9.4 LG INNOTEK
9.5 Cowell
9.6 Truly International
9.7 BYD
9.8 LITEON
9.9 Primax
9.10 SEMCO
9.11 Partron
9.12 Sunny Optical
9.13 CAMMSYS
9.14 Powerlogics
9.15 MCNEX
9.16 Globaloptics
9.17 Shine Tech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvihg0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005555/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644