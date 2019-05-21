Industry Veteran Mike Jennings Joins Assurance Software as Vice President, Advisory Services

|By Business Wire
Mike Jennings, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of business continuity management, disaster recovery and enterprise risk management experience has joined Assurance Software, Inc. to lead the Americas Advisory Services team.
“Organizations across many industries are struggling to cope with increasing risks that threaten their employees, earnings and brands. As a result, we’re seeing increased demand for expert consulting and advisory assistance,” said Craig Potts, chief executive officer of Assurance Software. “We are thrilled to have Mike join our team in this key leadership role; focused on growing our advisory practice and expanding our services offerings in response to the rising need in the industry. Our objective is to serve each of our clients as their go-to partner for all of their business continuity and resiliency needs.”
Prior to joining Assurance, Jennings was the Business Continuity and Disaster Readiness executive for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where he managed the enterprise business continuity, incident and crisis management programs. He was also the business continuity leader for their cyber incident response program. He has held senior level practice management and consulting roles with RSM, Brocade Communications, Strohl Systems and Iron Mountain. In these roles, Jennings has worked extensively with clients around the world on their BCM programs, including their underlying incident management and crisis management programs. He holds a Master of Science, Business Continuity, Security and Risk Management from Boston University and is an active member of Continuity Insights Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board and an adjunct professor at Boston University teaching BCM and ERM at a master’s level.
“The creation of Assurance Software as a stand-alone company one year ago established a new business continuity industry leader with fresh perspectives, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to customer success,” said Mike Jennings, Vice President of Advisory Services for Assurance Software. “Among our clients, I’ve discovered a strong sense of satisfaction and value derived from our current consulting and advisory services. We’ll build on this foundation as we expand the breadth of our services offerings to bring additional value to our current clients and many others in the industry in need of expert assistance. This is a very exciting time at Assurance and I’m delighted to take on this new mission.”
“Mike has for many years been a valued member of the Continuity Insights Editorial Advisory Board,” said Robert Nakao, Executive Publisher, Continuity Insights. “His expertise and his involvement across various industry segments, as well as his experience as both a practitioner and in advisory roles, has greatly helped us shape content and editorial strategy. These skills will undoubtedly serve Mike well in his new advisory and consulting services leadership role with Assurance.”
About Assurance Software, Inc.
With more than 800 customers on six continents, Assurance Software is the leading global provider of comprehensive business continuity software and services. Assurance is known for its easily configured SaaS applications that ensure a fit to the unique needs of each customer. The company is also recognized for exemplary services provided from the industry’s only HDI-certified customer support center, as well as the industry’s only 100% up-time guarantee. With Assurance as their go-to partner for continuity and resilience, businesses and government organizations confidently mitigate risk, manage recovery, and safeguard their employees, customers, operations and brands. For more information, visit www.assurancesoftware.com.
