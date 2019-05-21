Pandora LIVE El Pulso Heats Up Miami

|By Business Wire
Miami’s Ice Palace will heat up on June 19th when Pandora, the leader of Latin music streaming, presents Pandora LIVE El Pulso. Headlining the show will be Natti Natasha, the reigning queen of Latin/Reggaeton music and recent Billboard Latin Music Award winner for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year – Female, with Latin Urban artist Dalex slated to open the show. El Pulso, Pandora’s destination station for Latin music, features the most exciting and impactful contemporary artists who are breaking through genre barriers. Any Pandora listener (21+) can RSVP now HERE for free admission.
Natti, known as the “Queen of Views” for being the most-watched woman globally in any genre on YouTube for 2 consecutive years (surpassing Ariana, Cardi, Taylor and Beyoncé), released her highly anticipated debut album, ilumiNATTI this February. It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and scored the largest week for a Latin album by a solo woman in more than a year and a half. Her collaborations with some of today’s biggest Latin artists, including Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Thalia and Becky G, have earned her over 160 million lifetime streams and 690 thousand listeners on Pandora.
Moving up on the Pandora Predictions chart is Dalex who will be opening the show. His singles rooted in the fusion of the Latin Urban, Reggaeton, Trap and R&B genres include his “Pa Mi” Remix ft. Sech, Rafa Pabón, Cazzu, Feid, Khea & Lenny Tavarez, which has helped the rising young star become a global success with over 4.9 million Pandora streams.
“Having Natti, one of Latin’s biggest stars, headline El Pulso guarantees we’ll have another unforgettable night connecting artists directly to their fans,” says Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President of Label Relations at Pandora. “We’ve also been watching Dalex earn millions of streams on Pandora and are excited to help introduce him to new followers in Miami.”
Teaming up with America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Clamato®, McDonald’s® and Nissan®, Pandora will create an interactive mixture of activations throughout the celebration.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005111/en/
