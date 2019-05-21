Pandora’s “Sound On” Campaign Helps Listeners Discover Their Sounds of Summer

Pandora, the largest music streaming service in the U.S., today announced the summer release of its “Sound On” brand campaign, focused on inspiring listeners to get out and discover their unique songs of the season. Whether during road trips, barbecues or music festivals — Pandora has listeners covered for warm-weather adventures with personalized audio experiences tuned to these perfect moments.

The campaign will feature personalized playlists tailored to individual users; songs of summer predictions; and exclusive live experiences and activations across the country.

“As the temperature heats up, so does the speculation over what will become this year’s song of summer,” said Brad Minor, VP of brand marketing & communications at Pandora. “The reality is, everyone’s song of summer is different and is revealed over time. At Pandora, we want to create inspiring experiences on our platform - and out in the world - to empower our listeners to discover the unique summer soundtrack that helps them live their lives at full volume.”

“Every season has a different mood. Our approach to this campaign has shifted away from the comfort of winter and newness of spring to a more carefree and celebratory vision for the summer," said Lauren Nagel, VP & executive creative director at Pandora. "At Pandora, we know summer can sound like more than just a song. It’s about all the different sounds that enhance every summer moment -- from the vacation-perfect playlist, to the podcast that opens your world, to the it’s-still-light-out lyrics. Summer is better with sound on.”

To usher in the arrival of summer, Pandora pulled data and insights from its expert curators to predict this season’s hottest tracks. You can find the full playlist featuring music from Daddy Yankee, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Luke Combs, DJ Khaled and more HERE.

As part of the list, Pandora predicts that DJ Khaled’s new album, Father of Asahd, featuring collaborations with JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, and more, will be a major contender for the summer’s hit album. To celebrate, Pandora is teaming up with DJ Khaled for a “Sound of Summer” kick-off party on May 22 — the first in a series of events popping up across the country.

“Sound of Summer” events give Pandora listeners exclusive opportunities to get up close and personal with the season’s hottest artists including Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Natti Natasha, Dalex and more. The series will culminate with a surprise performance featuring one of the biggest names in music, who Pandora predicts will be a fixture on summer playlists. Additional activations will roll out at Hangout Fest, Electric Forest, Firefly Music Festival, Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival, CMA Fest and WorldPride.

The summer campaign puts experiential marketing front-and-center and will include a suite of 360-degree communications. The first out-of-home execution debuted on Friday to launch DJ Khaled’s new album, and features a mural inspired by the album created by New York City-based street artist Lexi Bella. The art-piece is located on the Lower East Side of NYC and includes a QR-code driving viewers directly to the album for an immersive audio-visual experience.

This summer’s rollout marks the third iteration of Pandora’s seasonal “Sound On” campaign, which first launched in November 2018 with a winter theme focused on shared holiday moments. In March 2019, Pandora extended the campaign with a large-scale spring installment, amplifying the emotional hallmarks of the season: renewal, inspiration and discovery.

