MakerBot Expands METHOD Materials Offering with Durable and Chemical-Resistant PETG

|
|May 21, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, expands its materials offering with polyethylene terephthalate glycol, better known as PETG. PETG is the first Specialty Material to be released for the MakerBot METHOD 3D Printer. METHOD Specialty Materials are designed to provide advanced material properties for engineers who demand even higher performance.
PETG Specialty Material for MakerBot METHOD (Photo: Business Wire)
“PETG is the first in a new line of materials for METHOD. Our customers have been asking for different materials to use for a wide range of applications that require high strength and durability,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “PETG is one of the most widely used polymers today. Because of its advanced properties and versatility, we view PETG as an excellent material to be used on the manufacturing line and for short-run production runs.”
Engineers and designers use 3D printable parts made of PETG with speed and agility that can withstand industrial applications, including functional prototypes, jigs and fixtures, and end-use parts.
This industrial-grade material has a heat deflection temperature of up to 70°C and strong layer adhesion designed to reduce shrinkage and warping during printing. PETG is resistant to moisture and many chemicals, including some alkali and acidic substances. It can be used with METHOD’s water-soluble PVA for complex parts and effortless support removal.
PETG has greater strength and flexibility qualities than other materials, such as PLA and ABS, and is odorless when printing. Further, the material prints with a glossy finish and has a good degree of ductility.
METHOD Specialty Materials are intended for users looking for advanced material properties. They provide basic print performance and can require additional workflow steps to print successfully. PETG requires the application of an adhesion stick to the build plate prior to printing.
MakerBot also has a line of Precision Materials that are the primary materials developed for METHOD and cover the majority of use cases for prototyping, jigs and fixtures, and end-use parts. These materials have been extensively tested by MakerBot for the highest reliability and measurably accurate parts. These materials currently include MakerBot Tough, MakerBot PLA, and MakerBot PVA.
MakerBot is showcasing PETG at RAPID + TCT 2019 in Detroit, MI, May 21-23, 2019. Visit MakerBot at Booth 317 in Hall D at Cobo Center.
PETG is now available to purchase and expected to begin to ship to customers in late June. For more information, visit www.makerbot.com/PETG.
About MakerBot
MakerBot, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing community in the world.
We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D printing.
To learn more about MakerBot, visit makerbot.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ and/or MakerBot's beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the PETG Specialty Material are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' and MakerBot's businesses, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the PETG Specialty Material to be the same as Stratasys and MakerBot do; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys (or MakerBot) is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.
