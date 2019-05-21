Steel Technologies Rolls Forward with Cleo Integration Cloud to Improve Data Communications, Ecosystem Scalability

|By Business Wire
|
May 21, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration software solutions, today announced that Steel Technologies LLC, one of North America’s leading steel processors, has deployed the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to ensure ongoing operational improvement within its business and across its ecosystem of manufacturing partners.
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Steel Technologies processes flat-rolled steel for customers across a wide variety of industrial sectors and plays a key role in North America’s manufacturing ecosystem. The company’s recent entry into aluminum processing, and increased business from the automotive sector, for example, are bringing new customer demands and more complex integration requirements.
“As a company committed to exceeding customer expectations and to continuously improving trading partner collaboration, having integration solutions that contribute to operational excellence and that keep us easy to do business with are central to Steel Technologies’ IT strategy,” said Todd Hendershot, CIO of Steel Technologies. “Cleo Integration Cloud gives us the confidence that we can scale as necessary to meet customer and partner demands, no matter how much the manufacturing landscape shifts and changes.”
On any given day, Steel Technologies exchanges thousands of EDI documents with customers, suppliers, and vendors. These transmissions include invoices, inventory reports, shipping notices, and order forms, among other documents important to achieving successful trading partner relationships. Prior to Cleo, the company’s inflexible file transfer solution was unreliable. It depended heavily on internal customization and manual intervention to keep connections up and working, provided no real-time alerts to surface communication errors, and was limited in its reporting capabilities.
After deployment of Cleo Integration Cloud, Steel Technologies has achieved measurable improvements, such as:
- Faster, easier partner onboarding that helps keep the company easy to do business with;
- The ability to respond rapidly in the event of communication errors, leading to stronger customer relationships;
- Better system-generated alerts, notifications, tracking, and reporting that improve real-time visibility and control.
“Cleo Integration Cloud is helping us remain nimble in the face of ever-changing market dynamics, and the platform’s inherent flexibility enables us to exceed customer expectations while positioning us well for future growth. It’s a complete solution that works well for us,” Hendershot added.
Cleo Integration Cloud is a powerful integration platform that enables a business to connect, move, transform, and orchestrate ecosystem, cloud, application, and big data integration flows via both self-service and managed-service experiences. As a complete and robust platform with flexible deployment options, and spanning all modern integration use cases, Cleo Integration Cloud delivers the automated solutions and intuitive controls today’s companies need to easily connect and consolidate systems, applications, services, people, and processes – providing countless ways to discover and create value by improving business data flows throughout business ecosystems.
“Steel Technologies’ recent deployment of Cleo Integration Cloud demonstrates the platform’s unique ability to improve end-to-end business processes to create business value,” said Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan. “By considering marketplace dynamics and becoming truly ecosystem-driven, I have no doubt Steel Technologies will remain the leader in the North American steel processing industry.”
About Steel Technologies
Steel Technologies, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the leading steel processors in North America and leverages its broad geographic network of operations to deliver value-added products and services to customers. Steel Technologies processes flat-rolled steel to specific thickness, width, temper, finish, and shape requirements for the automotive, appliance, lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, office furniture, hardware and consumer goods industries. More information about Steel Technologies can be found at www.steeltechnologies.com.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005220/en/
