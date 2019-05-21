Signal Sciences Adds Cloud WAF to Award-Winning Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 09:31 AM EDT
Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced the addition of Cloud WAF to its award-winning, modern Web application firewall (WAF) and runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution. With no installation required, Signal Sciences Cloud WAF gives businesses instant visibility and protection for their most critical web applications, APIs, and microservices from real attacks and threat scenarios in a matter of minutes. Unique to Signal Sciences, enterprises can choose from the most flexible menu of deployment options on any cloud, any container, any PaaS and any IaaS, with full feature parity across deployments and a unified management system.
Web application attacks continue to be the most common attack vector for data breaches, according to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report. The report found that half of organizations take months or longer to discover breaches. With attackers leveraging persistent attack methods across an ever widening attack surface, enterprises need proactive, automated application security and visibility to stop web attacks before a breach starts.
“Advanced web application attacks are on the rise. Application security solutions that provide superior detection and protection for all modern application architectures with minimal configuration, tuning, and management are highly appealing to enterprises,” said Daniel Kennedy, research director at 451 Research. “Signal Sciences fits this bill, and its Cloud WAF provides a powerful deployment option and the flexibility that many enterprises seek today.”
“With enterprise architectures coming in more shapes and sizes than ever, flexible deployment is critically important,” said Darrell Arms, architect at Tevora. “Signal Sciences has always been at the forefront of industry-leading solutions that are purpose-built for today’s companies, and this offering is no different. Signal Sciences Cloud WAF is the only modern WAF that helps organizations operate more efficiently by allowing security teams to focus on higher value tasks, and enabling developers to deploy quickly within the CI/CD process, without constraints. It is incredibly exciting for customers.”
Fast and easy to implement, Signal Sciences Cloud WAF protects cloud-native, legacy and serverless applications regardless of where they’re hosted. With just a simple DNS change, businesses route all web requests to the Signal Sciences Cloud Engine for monitoring and decision-making. Customers access actionable insights through a single, intuitive dashboard and leverage DevOps tool integrations just as they would with any other Signal Sciences deployment option.
Signal Sciences Cloud WAF Key Benefits:
- No installation or maintenance: Enterprises gain superior web app layer protection with a quick DNS change.
- Effective protection: Ninety-five percent of customers use Signal Sciences live in production with automated blocking powered by its patented SmartParse technology, which accurately inspects, detects, and blocks malicious web requests without signatures or rules tuning.
- Deployment in minutes, not days or months: Averaging less than one hour, Signal Sciences Cloud WAF deploys faster than legacy WAF solutions -- which can take weeks or months to install -- to increase operational efficiency and provide rapid time-to-value for businesses.
- Protection for any application hosted anywhere: Signal Sciences covers cloud, container, on-premise, and hybrid environments.
- Full feature parity across deployment options: Cloud WAF includes all the same detection and protection capabilities as Signal Sciences’ other deployment methods, including actionable insights, reporting, and DevOps tool integrations.
- Unified management: Actionable information and key metrics for any deployment are accessible through a single centralized interface, unlike legacy WAF solutions that require enterprises to login to multiple management portals.
“We’re excited for what Signal Sciences Cloud WAF offers enterprises, particularly those that have lived through the cumbersome and lengthy installation and maintenance processes of legacy WAF solutions,” said Hala Al-Adwan, vice president of technology at Signal Sciences. “Now security and DevOps teams can protect all of their web layer assets across distributed infrastructure quickly and easily, and benefit from the flexibility and deployment options they need to stay ahead of security threats and operate more efficiently at scale.”
Signal Sciences Cloud WAF Availability
Signal Sciences Cloud WAF is now available. More information is available at: https://www.signalsciences.com/waf-web-application-firewall/cloud-waf/
Related Application Security Links:
- Announcement: Signal Sciences Raises $35M to Accelerate Wide-Scale Market Expansion and Technology Innovation
- Announcement: Signal Sciences Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls
- Announcement: Remitly Implements Signal Sciences to Protect Sensitive Mobile Customer Data and Ensure PCI Compliance
- Blog: Signal Sciences Lands $35M Series C Financing to Fuel Further Innovation and Growth
- Blog: Signal Sciences Launches Cloud WAF for Web Application Protection Without Installation
About Signal Sciences
Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 15,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour, Adobe and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is the recipient of InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005385/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644