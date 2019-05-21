NI, Tokyo Electron, FormFactor and Reid-Ashman Demonstrate 5G mmWave Semiconductor Wafer Probe Test Solution at NIWeek 2019

|By Business Wire
NIWeek – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced and demonstrated a 5G mmWave wafer probe test solution it developed in collaboration with Tokyo Electron (8035.TO) (TEL), FormFactor (Nasdaq: FORM) and Reid-Ashman.
Addressing the technical challenges associated with 5G mmWave wafer probe test, the demonstrated solution can help semiconductor manufacturers reduce their risk, cost and time to market for 5G mmWave ICs. New mmWave frequencies are challenging the signal integrity of conventional probe techniques, which consist of a probe interface board (PIB), probe tower and probe card. NI, TEL, FormFactor and Reid-Ashman collaborated to demonstrate a direct dock probe solution that simplifies the signal path, provides the necessary signal integrity for mmWave applications and supports both top and bottom load probe applications.
A key element of the solution is the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS), and NI recently demonstrated a multisite mmWave test solution for 5G power amplifiers, beamformers and transceivers. A key benefit of the solution is the modularity that allows reuse of software and baseband/IF instrumentation with modular mmWave radio heads to address current and future mmWave frequency bands of interest.
The solution features
- NI STS for 5G mmWave test with direct dock probe support
- TEL PrecioTM XL automatic wafer prober optimized for parallel die test with highly accurate x-, y-, and z-axis control for reliable contact sensitivity
- A FormFactor Pyramid-MW probe card for superior RF signal integrity and long contactor life in production test environments
- Reid-Ashman OM1700 universal manipulator with motorized motion for efficient, repeatable and product-safe docking
“We believe that our early collaboration with leading wireless chipmakers, test cell integration partners, OSATs and the 5G research community has positioned us to be the lowest risk option for mmWave 5G production test,” said Dr. Kevin Ilcisin, vice president of Corporate Strategy at NI. “This is the latest example of NI’s commitment to prioritizing investments to maximize the value we deliver to our customers as they race to address critical industry challenges.”
Semiconductor chipmakers and outsourced assembly and test (OSATs) providers interested in the solution are encouraged to visit the Semiconductor Pavilion in the NIWeek Exhibit Hall to see the demonstration and speak to representatives from each company. You can find more information about the NI STS here or 5G NR for wireless communication here. You can also email [email protected] for more information.
About NI
NI (www.ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions.
National Instruments, NI, ni.com and NIWeek are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
About Tokyo Electron
As a leading global company of semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment, Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) engages in development, manufacturing and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL's semiconductor and FPD production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network of approximately 75 locations in 16 countries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. www.tel.com
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.
About Reid-Ashman
Reid-Ashman Manufacturing Incorporated is a fully integrated engineering, manufacturing and service company specializing in providing solutions for the semiconductor test industry. Established in “The Silicon Valley,” in California in 1978, we are now headquartered in Saint George, Utah, with sales and service personnel located around the world. Reid-Ashman's success is primarily due to its ability and willingness to design and develop innovative equipment and customize existing products in order to best meet the challenges of our customers' specific test-floor environments and test-system applications. Reid-Ashman's ongoing commitment is to provide and support the semiconductor test community with the finest solutions to this industry's unique challenges.
