New Chef Enterprise Automation Stack Streamlines Application Deployment and Management for the Coded Enterprise and Accelerates Cloud Migration

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
CHEFCONF 2019 - Chef today announced a number of significant enhancements to its recently-introduced Chef Enterprise Automation Stack (EAS) that make it easier for customers to deliver and secure infrastructure and applications in any environment. New capabilities include the introduction of comprehensive Application Operations Dashboards, new Migration Accelerators and seamless management of Chef Infra and Chef InSpec using Chef Habitat. These new innovations were unveiled at ChefConf 2019, being held in Seattle from May 20-23.
“Enterprise cloud migration challenges have shifted away from configuration management and simple infrastructure provisioning to include a wide variety of issues based on co-dependent variables that cross team boundaries and require seamless execution across widely-distributed areas of expertise,” said Jim Mercer, Research Director at IDC. “To fully exploit the capabilities of the cloud, enterprises need to continuously address the end-to-end application workflow, from compliance assessment to application dependencies and cross-platform management.”
The enhanced Chef EAS provides a unified stack to enable the Coded Enterprise, integrating automation engines for infrastructure, security and applications and providing a clearly-defined mechanism for collaboration through code. By offering full-stack observability for operations staff, EAS reduces interdepartmental friction and unifies cross-disciplinary teams, increasing velocity and reducing risk.
Chef Automate Application Operations Dashboard
Enterprise operations teams have traditionally lacked the visibility they need to take the actions necessary to ensure applications move quickly and remain healthy and secure over their lifetimes. In addition, they lack detailed visibility into security and compliance status, making audits more time consuming and exposing the enterprise to unacceptable risk. Chef Application Operations Dashboards give them end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle and simplify infrastructure troubleshooting and application health.
These new dashboards give operations teams comprehensive and customizable visibility into the health of services that make up the application. They also provide powerful filtering and reporting, giving users the ability to see how individual security and compliance controls are performing across a heterogeneous estate, simplifying compliance reporting. In addition, new Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform integrations build on existing AWS capabilities to provide expanded visibility across cloud providers, enabling teams to scan cloud nodes and APIs for complete compliance reporting across heterogeneous, multi-cloud estates.
Chef EAS Migration Accelerator
Moving legacy applications to the cloud has failed to pay off for enterprises for two reasons. First, applications are tightly dependent on underlying infrastructure platforms, so many migration efforts fail before they get started. Second, ‘lift & shift’ efforts move existing technical debt and related issues (difficult/slow to update, security/compliance gaps) into the cloud without solving the underlying problems. Chef’s new EAS Migration Accelerator makes it easier than ever to re-platform legacy applications to the cloud. While sometimes a nice-to-have or an optimization exercise, this is especially critical when essential core platforms, such as Windows Server 2008, are facing end-of-support.
The EAS Migration Accelerator for Windows scans existing .NET applications running on IIS to discover configuration and dependency details, then packages this information as code. It significantly reduces the time required to build application packages in Chef Habitat, defining application lifecycle dependencies as code to free the applications from their legacy infrastructure platforms and enabling teams to move them to any modern platform, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
Effortless Infrastructure, Delivered
Configuring and securing heterogeneous infrastructure at scale is difficult. With the power of infrastructure-as-code come the challenges of skills, complexity and manageability. Full-lifecycle management of Chef Infra and Chef InSpec using Chef Habitat simplifies deployment, management and upgrades, both on-premises and in the cloud.
The newest versions of Chef Infra and Chef InSpec take advantage of Chef Habitat lifecycle management technology, making it easier than ever to deploy, update and manage the entire Enterprise Automation Stack in any environment. Pre-configured compliance profiles and hardening cookbooks simplify users’ ability to customize and modify which security and compliance controls are tested for and enforced, allowing them to turn controls on and off based on enterprise-specific needs without having to write or modify code. This significantly reduces the skills required and the time it takes to tailor infrastructure hardening and testing to unique requirements.
Additional Enterprise Enhancements
In addition to the enhancement above, Chef is introducing new high-availability clustering, providing highly-available data stores and API services for Chef Automate deployments at any scale (100k+ nodes). New Chef professional services maintenance plans also help enterprises integrate with disaster recovery systems.
“We came to market with a new vision for Chef and its users in April of this year when we announced that we were making all of our software open source and that we would unify our products as the Chef Enterprise Automation Stack,” said Chef CEO Barry Crist. “Today’s announcement marks the first strong step in the delivery of that vision, taking a holistic approach to enterprise application health through automation and increasing our commitment to deliver on collaboration through code. I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve since the last ChefConf. I look forward to continuing to drive the company and working closely with our community toward realization of our shared vision for DevOps-driven transformation.”
About Chef
Chef is the leader in DevOps, driving collaboration through code to automate infrastructure, security, compliance and applications. Chef provides a single path to production making it faster and safer to add value to applications and meet the demands of the customer. Deployed broadly in production by the Global 5000 and used by more than half of the Fortune 500, Chef develops 100 percent of its software as open source under the Apache 2.0 license with no restrictions on its use. Chef Enterprise Automation Stack™, a commercial distribution, is developed solely from that open source code and unifies security, compliance, infrastructure and application automation with observability. Chef provides an unequaled developer experience for the Coded Enterprise by enabling users to express infrastructure, security policies and the application lifecycle as code, modernizing development, packaging and delivery of any application to any platform. For more information, visit http://chef.io and follow @chef.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005351/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644