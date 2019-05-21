Capgemini Enables New Automated System for Mortgage Processing at Skandiabanken

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 11:50 AM EDT
Capgemini today announced its successful engagement with Skandiabanken, the banking arm of Skandia, marked by the debut of LUX, the bank’s newly transformed digital mortgage lending business. Skandia is an independent provider of long-term savings and investment products based in Sweden.
LUX, a new automated system for mortgage processing designed and implemented by Capgemini in less than 12 months, makes it possible for Skandiabanken to continue to provide attractive offers for mortgages in the Swedish market.
Additional benefits of the implementation include:
- improved customer experience
- ability to reduce operational risk
- lower costs due to fewer manual steps
- a more competitive and flexible origination process
“Our new LUX digital mortgage lending platform enables our customers to receive faster decisions about their mortgages with increased transparency, at competitive rates. With LUX, customers can have the decisions on mortgage commitments and mortgages in days and for some, minutes. Our work with Capgemini has resulted in a simplified and automated mortgage process that will improve customer experience and enhance customer satisfaction,” said Kristina Tånneryd, Head of Products, Skandiabanken.
Capgemini designed the mortgage solution using Pega Platform™, the unified digital process automation (DPA) and case management platform from Pegasystems, the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises. LUX was created by Capgemini to optimize the business operations and customer experience of the mortgage offering. The implementation covers the full mortgage business of the bank, including all property types for existing and new customers.
“Capgemini’s project with Skandiabanken was completed in less than 12 months, which beats the benchmark of the fastest mortgage lending origination implementation. It has been an exciting journey to collaborate with Skandiabanken through this implementation and we could not be more pleased by the results of the team effort to date,” said Kiran Shah, Head of Financial Services, Capgemini in Sweden.
“Pega’s mission is to solve complex business issues such as those Skandiabanken faced. Capgemini’s and Skandiabanken’s use of the Pega Platform to develop their solution is another example of how we can help financial services companies evolve their offerings,” said Magnus Lagerqvist, Sales Director – Nordics, Pegasystems. “We were impressed with the innovative approach by Capgemini and Skandiabanken to customize the platform to deliver an in-depth, tailored transformation in record time.”
About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.
About Skandia
Skandia is a large independent provider of products for long-term savings and investments, offering products and services that cater for various financial needs and security. Starting out as a Swedish insurance company in 1855, today the brand operates in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. With nearly 2000 employees, it is primarily a pension company that offers occupational pensions with preventive health insurance. Skandia also operates a bank called Skandiabanken in the Nordic region. Skandia’s customers are within multiple categories such as businesses, public sector and private individuals.
About Skandiabanken
Skandiabanken is an internet bank based in Sweden, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Skandia Insurance Company Ltd. The Bank employs nearly 300 people and offers payment services, securities trading services, deposits, and lending in the form of home mortgages, private loans, account lines of credit and credit card credits, and securities-based credits. Approximately 99% of lending consists of home mortgages for private individuals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005702/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644