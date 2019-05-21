Jennifer Cheh and Betsy Larson of NEC Display Solutions Honored as CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial-grade digital signage displays and projectors, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Betsy Larson, Senior Vice President of Sales, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

Cheh has more than 20 years of experience in the technology business developing successful marketing strategies, guiding marketing operations and increasing customer demand. Her role is to provide leadership to the marketing team in business-to-business (B2B) marketing, and develop marketing strategies, programs and initiatives to generate demand for display solutions. She helps grow the company's connection with partners and customers and help them find the display solutions that will enhance their businesses.

“As an organization, NEC Display puts a strong importance on successfully working with our partners and I’m grateful for this recognition,” Cheh said. “We continuously maintain our focus on achieving smart growth, improving programs & tools that enable the channel to sell our products and solutions, and improve internal processes to make it easier to do business with the company.”

Also honored this year is Betsy Larson, with an extensive background of 24 years in the channel industry, the majority of which she has spent in various positions with NEC. She has spurred improvements and innovation to the company’s partner programs, including creating additional margin incentives, increasing vertical-selling tools and enhancing resources where resellers obtain NEC pricing and promotions.

“Our goal is to continue to create programs that help enable NEC Display’s current and future channel partnerships and this award is evident of the effort we put into these initiatives,” says Larson. “Each vertical we serve is unique to its own industry, so we want to continue to create offerings and innovate solutions to the industries that our partners serve.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

